Summit County cancels demolition derby at the county fair, rodeo status unclear

Dusty Jones becomes stuck after crashing into the dirt berm at the edge of the arena during the first heat of the Kamas Fiesta Days Demolition Derby Saturday evening, July 21, 2018. (Tanzi Propst/Park Record)

2020 Summit County Fair event modifications Canceled Events Demolition Derby Little Buckaroo Rodeo Main Event Lions Club Early Bird Breakfast Parade Tour De Sunrise Pie Baking Contest Camping Virtual Events Youth Pet Fest Open Horse Show Poultry and Rabbit Show Modified Events Miss Summit County Pageant Little Buckaroo Timed Events Senior Luncheon (To-Go) Jr. Livestock Show and Sale To be determined PRCA Rodeo Rodeo Queen Contest Little Buckaroo Rodeo Princess Contest Home Arts Fine Arts 4-H Exhibit Food Vendors Source: Summit County For more information, visit summitcountyfair.org

The 2020 demolition derby has been canceled, another cost of the COVID-19 pandemic, as officials try to reimagine how to hold events like the Summit County Fair that require large group gatherings.

So far, the Fair Board has not made a decision about the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Rodeo, the most prominent of seven events, including the art show and 4-H exhibits, that are in the to-be-determined category, according to a press release.

All events at the fair will likely be modified in some way, with the poultry and rabbit show, youth pet fest and open horse show moving online and the Miss Summit County pageant, senior luncheon and junior livestock auction adapted to fit the requirements of social distancing in the time of COVID-19.

The annual county fair is a long-held Summit County tradition and the demolition derby is one of the biggest draws. Last year, three-quarters of the tickets sold out the first day they went on sale in May, months before the fair’s traditional opening the first week of August. This year, the fair is scheduled Aug. 1-8.

Tyler Orgill, the county fair coordinator, said the demolition derby means a lot to its participants and many fans.

“The demo derby isn’t just an event for most people, it’s their culture and lifestyle. This is something that they work for all summer year after year,” Orgill said.

Last year’s derby featured a $6,000 grand prize for one of the competition classes. There was also an event for kids under 8.

Tickets for this year’s fair have not yet gone on sale as organizers scramble to figure out how to keep the fair going amid the pandemic.

“This is an interesting and tough year to be on the Fair Board,” County Manager Tom Fisher said. “Of course, this is a cherished event within the county. We put a lot of effort into it each year. It’s a celebration of heritage and … our culture in the county, and it’s difficult to contemplate doing it differently than it’s been done in the past. … It’s our intention to continue as much as we possibly can.”