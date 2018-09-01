Summit in 60: Children’s Justice Center finds new home

Summit in 60 is brought to you each week by County Reporter Angelique McNaughton and James Hoyt.

The Delta Pilots Charitable Fund donated $150,000 to the Community for Children's Justice earlier this week.

Summit County's Children's Justice Center is part of the Utah Attorney General's Office's Children's Justice program. It is one of 23 state-ran facilities providing child-focused programs for abuse victims under the age of 18.

Vice President of the Community for Children's Justice Harry Kirschner said the donation from the Delta pilots will help cover most of the down payment for the property on Silver Summit Parkway. It is adjacent to the southbound U.S. 40 on-ramp and has often been referred to as the "Zebra house."

It will cost roughly $600,000 to renovate the home. Community for Children's Justice hopes to raise about $2.27 million. The money would help cover the renovations, as well as the creation of an endowment to keep the facility operational.

