Summit County community asked to weigh-in on future of Basin Recreation

Kimball Junction resident Dan Grunbeck spends an afternoon kite-skiing along the old US 40. This is a designated Basin Recreation kite-skiing location. The special recreation district is seeking public input in how its facilities, including open space, should be utilized as part of a strategic planning process.

David Jackson/Park Record

A large swath of land in the Silver Creek Village area will likely be developed to promote recreation sometime in the next decade, but what that actually looks like depends on public input.

So far, the ideas submitted range from an 18-hole disc golf course, an amphitheater similar to Red Butte Garden, dedicated outdoor space for a dog park or equestrian center, an indoor facility equipped with pickleball courts, a climbing gym or swimming pool and much more.

The project is part of the strategic planning process the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District is beginning. Dana Jones, the district’s director, said the community’s input is critical as the organization maps out its vision for the next 10 years.

Basin Recreation launched the master planning project last fall to develop a better understanding of the existing facilities — which include over 100 miles of trails, a handful of public parks and preserved open space, in addition to operations and programs at the Fieldhouse — as well as identify future recreation needs in the area by engaging with stakeholders and the broader community, Jones said.

While the strategic plan considers the district as a whole, there’s also a specific focus on the nearly 100 acres of land it owns along Pace Frontage Road, near the intersections of Interstate 80 and 40, as the plot is seen as one solution to the growing demand for recreation in Summit County.

“The strategic planning process is kind of a three-part process. One part of that focuses on the Silver Creek development plan. But I think even more important is that that document will blend into a 10-year strategic plan document. That will determine how Basin moves forward and how we serve the community in the best way possible,” Jones said.

The district is considering how to approach the issue, she continued, whether it’s duplicating programs already in place because there’s a lot of interest, or creating facilities that complement the Fieldhouse, but have a different focus.

Next week, the consultant firm hired by Basin Recreation will present two scenarios for the Silver Creek Village area. One design has little buildout with mostly open space, while the other is the opposite, with many facilities included.

Jones said the actual project will likely fall somewhere in the middle. However, it’s a matter of public input. And not only at the Silver Creek site – but for the overall strategic plan.

Although the open house events will primarily be focused on the undeveloped site, Basin Recreation’s director wants to hear feedback on what the organization can provide to the public. Jones said they want to consider the needs of the community over the next several years, rather than just the present day.

This may include new or expanded programming, such as adult recreation and other public events, in addition to building improvements. Other ideas, such as providing childcare to members while they utilize the Fieldhouse, are also possibilities if there’s a need, according to Jones.

“We don’t want to build for just this year. We want to build for 10 years out,” she said. “If we build something that we need today in five years, we might not be serving the public in the best way possible.”

But the community must consider what it’s willing to pay for such facilities.

If there’s demand for another large indoor recreation center, Basin Recreation will likely ask taxpayers in the district’s boundaries to support a bond that would help fund the project. Jones said that’s why the public needs to get involved early.

She estimated less than 20% of the community has contributed to the strategic planning process, and ideally, the figure would be higher.

After the open house sessions next week, the district’s consulting team will work on compiling the information and drafting it into a development plan, which will be reviewed by the community in the summer.

Jones expects a final version will be developed and presented to the County Courthouse in the fall. Basin Recreation will then work with the Summit County Council to approve the plan.

“I’d love to see everyone who uses our facilities or might want to use them have an input in this,” Jones said. “Tell us now. Now is the time that you can have the most impact. If you have ideas, it’s really easy to get them to us.”

The first Basin Recreation open house session will be held via Zoom from noon to 1 p.m. on March 2. Community members will have the opportunity to review ideas for the Silver Creek Village area. There will also be a session held in person from 6 to 8 p.m. in the lobby and gymnasium meeting rooms at the Fieldhouse with the chance to provide feedback after.

Visit http://www.getmovingbasinrec.org for more information about the project, registration for the open house, or to leave ideas on an interactive map.