Summit County Council approves tax increases, while residents concerned about cost

The Summit County Council on Dec. 14 approved truth-in-taxation for the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District. The additional $1.3 million will help Basin Recreation address current needs and longterm goals.

David Jackson/Park Record

Snyderville Basin residents and some people living on the East Side will see an increase in their property taxes next year.

The Summit County Council at its Dec. 14 meeting approved a nearly 20% tax increase for the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District, a measure that increases property taxes by $8.20 for every $100,000 of a primary residence’s taxable value, as well as a more-than-300% increase for the North Summit Fire District. Residents within the Fire District’s boundaries can expect to see their property taxes go up by $140 for every $100,000 of taxable value.

Basin Recreation District Director Dana Jones highlighted how the additional $1.3 million would help address the organization’s current needs and longterm goals. The demand for recreation services has grown exponentially in Summit County, leading Basin Recreation to create seven new, full-time positions to keep operations and programs running.

Around 15 people spoke in opposition to the tax raise, with many saying they feel overwhelmed and frustrated by regular increases.

Willow Creek resident Gary Peacock identified himself as a Basin Recreation user, but indicated he doesn’t think the increase is justified with possible signs of an economic recession on the way. He said residents are reaching their capacity with tax increases and referenced Maslow’s hierarchy of needs , saying recreation services should not be prioritized.

Jordan Miller, a resident of Silver Creek, agreed. Miller recognized that Basin Recreation has put effort into its plans, but advocated for cutting the budget as residents grapple with inflation and rising costs.

“I voted for the recreation-related bond in 2020, I support money for outdoor space … but times have changed in the last couple of years and this proposal in light of current economic circumstances is no longer responsible or reasonable,” he said.

Other speakers similarly asked Jones to reconsider the proposed 2023 budget and asked her not to move forward with the truth-in-taxation process. Several asked how the public would benefit from the increase.

Jones addressed how positions such as a lifeguard would help keep the pool open longer while a project planner might manage ongoing and future construction and trails, open space, parks, facilities and marketing leads, and would assist with daily operations. The funds would also help improve working conditions as hiring reliable staff has been a major challenge for Basin Recreation – like many other employers in Summit County. There could also be upgrades to the Basin Recreation Fieldhouse and other facilities, like parks and trails, that the recreation district manages.

County Councilor Chris Robinson supported the truth-in-taxation, saying that everyone has been affected by inflation.

“We’re not immune to the same factors or influences that you all described about everything going up,” he said, speaking of his experiences running a business. “But those same factors have affected Basin Rec, where all of Basin Rec’s inputs — its labor, its energy to heat its facilities, its contractors to pave driveways or build courts, the equipment needed to plow the trails or groom them or maintain them … those factors are basically affecting every facet of society and have resulted in pressures.”

Several speakers appeared frustrated over the tax increase for recreation services and argued that the County Council would approve the measure regardless of residents’ concerns. Members of the panel indicated that it didn’t seem like there was enough opposition to prevent that.

Robinson also disagreed with the assertion that Summit County shouldn’t prioritize recreation. He referenced the $50 million general obligation bond to protect open space overwhelmingly supported by voters last November.

“Now, when we talk about Maslow, I appreciate that you need a shelter over your head and I appreciate you need food on the table and in your stomach, and socialization. I also believe that the level of service that this community wants for 90 bucks more on a $2 million house — and I included, what I want is robust recreation because it is what keeps me going in addition to food and sleep, that’s just me,” he said.

The County Council later adopted the Basin Recreation budget and tax increase. It also approved the North Summit Fire District’s truth-in-taxation after delaying the vote amid protests earlier this month.

Around 100 East Side residents attended the Dec. 7 County Council meeting to speak out against the tax hike that brings an additional $1.5 million to the Fire District’s budget. Chief Ben Nielson has stated the money will be used to bring on six full-time and around 30 part-time firefighters, and fund necessary improvements to firefighting equipment and stations in Wanship and Henefer. With only one station in Coalville, it can take the North Summit Fire District up to 30 minutes to arrive on the scene. The standard response time for rural areas is 14 minutes.

A more than 300% tax increase in the North Summit Fire District, shown responding to a fire in Wanship over the summer, will increase the department’s budget from under $500,000 to nearly $2 million. The funds will allow the Fire District to improve services on the East Side.

Courtesy of Summit County

Roger Armstrong, a county councilor and member of the Administrative Control Board, which is the governing body of the North Summit Fire District, emphasized the increase was necessary to ensure the safety of residents. He, like Nielson, argued the increase is actually on the lower end of what’s needed to get the Fire District fully operational.

Armstrong was less willing to support a 10% cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for all Summit County employees.

Interim County Manager Janna Young in October told the Summit County Council the COLA would allow the county to prioritize employees as it addresses ongoing issues such as a degraded applicant pool and high turnover rates. She argued the adjustment would help Summit County compete with nearby jurisdictions.

Turnover rates in Summit County are the highest in 10 years at around 14% and employees are staying for less time. When vacant positions are posted online, there are also fewer applications coming in.

“One thing that keeps me up at night since I’ve been in the interim manager role, and as I look to the future, is our ability as a local government to survive in a community that is extremely expensive to live (in) and seemingly getting more so every year. I have these questions about how we can provide a high level of services that our residents and visitors expect and deserve if we cannot maintain a professional, skilled and dedicated workforce,” Young said at the time.

County officials recommended an overall 2023 budget of nearly $70 million, which is just more than an 6% increase compared to last year and less than the state’s inflation rate. The COLA makes up around $3 million.