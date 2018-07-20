Summit County Council delays decision on Bitner Road project again

The Summit County Council decided on Wednesday to once again delay a decision about the mixed-use development project that is being proposed on Bitner Road in the Kimball Junction area.

County Councilors indicated they want more time to sort through the development agreement with the developer, Crisco Development LLC, a Park City-based development firm. Lincoln Station would be comprised of 10 townhomes, 36 one-bedroom and 32 two-bedroom apartments, with 52 of the units deed restricted as affordable housing, as well as 5,000 square feet of commercial space. The site is east of the Park City Fire District's Administrative Offices.

Councilors have repeatedly stated that they want to ensure the units will remain deed restricted and won't ultimately end up for sale for market value. While the developer has assured the Council the units will remain deed restricted, the elected officials continue to seek provisions within the contract to solidify that commitment.

"We know your heart is in the right place and we know what you are trying to do," said County Council member Roger Armstrong. "We just want to protect this project as much as we can because the next guy's heart may not be."

A public hearing on Wednesday drew several comments from community members who were overwhelmingly in support of the project, commending the developer for proposing a project that provides nearly 70 percent affordable housing.

If approved, it would be the first new development allowed since the adoption of the General Plan in 2015. The General Plan's Policy 2.3 restricts new development, but provides a provision to allow for approval if the project presents a countervailing public interest.

Recommended Stories For You

"I think we are sacrificing as a Council to expedite our review and possible approval," Councilor Chris Robinson said. "But, we also have a duty to make sure we do it right. You are a guinea pig in some ways. We know you are frustrated. We are just trying to do a good job."