Summit County Council to weigh Silver Creek/Bitner connection

The Silver Creek neighborhood just north of the U.S. 40/Interstate 80 intersection has about 600 homes but only one way in or out: Silver Creek Road.

That’s problematic in the event of an emergency, Summit County spokesperson Krachel Murdock said, or for more mundane reasons like road maintenance. The County Council has considered adding a connection to nearby Bitner Ranch Road for a few years to solve the problem, and this week will hear about four potential solutions.

On Wednesday, the County Council is hosting a public information meeting to present the options and hear feedback. It is scheduled from 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Sheldon Richins Building auditorium, 1885 W. Ute Blvd.

Since it’s a part of the regularly scheduled Council meeting, the time is approximate.

The options all connect Silver Creek Road to Bitner Ranch Road, which is about a mile to the west, though some proposed connections would be shorter.

Working from south to north, the options are to extend the existing frontage road, Valley Drive or Wasatch Way. The planned street near the Mountain Life Church is also a candidate for a connection.

Public Works Director Derrick Radke said staff has recommended the frontage road or Church Street options, as Wasatch Way and Valley Drive both have numerous existing homes the road would encroach on.

The County is asking for public input as to how to proceed with the project.