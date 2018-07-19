Summit County crews search for missing man near Hidden Lake

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was camping in the Hidden Lake area of the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

According to a press release, Ray Humpherys, 66, of South Jordan, did not return to the campground Wednesday evening. His family contacted the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies and members of Summit County Search and Rescue began searching for Humpherys Thursday afternoon, with assistance from the Utah Department of Public Safety and Great Basin K9 Search and Rescue.

Humpherys was last seen wearing a black jacket and vest with a gray shirt and tan/gray pants. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 190 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Humpherys is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 435-615-3600.