Summit County declares local emergency, issues public health order in response to COVID-19

Summit County officials issued a declaration of local emergency and a public health order Thursday afternoon, the strongest measures yet at the county level in response to concerns about COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

According to a statement from the county, the public health order requests the state and federal governments to provide all necessary resources to combat the spread of the coronavirus, protect the community and provide emergency assistance.

“While there is no need for the public to panic, we recognize the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and are beginning these emergency processes while the number of Summit County cases is low and before we have community spread,” said County Manager Tom Fisher. “These declarations are preparatory and not reactionary measures.”

Earlier on Thursday, officials announced the second known case of the coronavirus in Summit County, involving a man under 60 who is an out-of-state visitor to the area. The first case, involving a county resident, was announced Wednesday.

As part of the public health order, the county recommends the following:

No mass gatherings of 100 people

People 60 and older, or those who are immunocompromised, should avoid gatherings with more than 20 people

Access to long-term care facilities should be limited to close relatives and facility staff

Employers should encourage sick employees to stay home

Cancellation of extra-curricular school activities

Public and private schools should prepare for the possibility of closure

“We are in complete agreement with the governor’s announcement today regarding mass gatherings and other preventive measures,” said Dr. Rich Bullough, Summit County Health Department director. “We will be reviewing conditions at frequent intervals and while we don’t anticipate mandatory closures at this time, we are prepared to act in the best interests of public health in Summit County.”

