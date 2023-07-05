Summit County Democratic Party to appoint sheriff this month

Around 135 people attended a Summit County Democratic Party caucus event at Ecker Hill Middle School in March 2022. Delegates will be asked to appoint a new Summit County sheriff on July 13. Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Summit County will name its new sheriff later this month. And so far, there’s only one person up for consideration.

The Summit County Democratic Party will meet on July 13 to appoint the next county sheriff, and interested applicants have until 7 p.m. on Friday to file for the position. Frank Smith, the former chief deputy with Summit County Sheriff’s Office, who became acting sheriff when Justin Martinez resigned, is the only candidate to come forward as of Monday.

Katy Owens Hubler, the chair of the party, said she was unaware of any others who might be interested in the role.

Eligible candidates must meet certain qualifications and residency requirements, including being certified as a law enforcement officer, being a registered voter and living within county limits for at least one year.

Delegates with the Democratic Party will either meet virtually or in-person to interview the candidates and ask questions. The group will then vote for who will serve as sheriff until a midterm election can be held in 2024.

Either a Republican or Democrat candidate can launch a campaign at that time. The winner would then serve as sheriff until the regular election in 2026.

Smith joined the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in 2015. He has more than 30 years of experience in local, state and federal law enforcement. The acting sheriff already has several ideas for new programs if he’s formally appointed to the seat.

“I have big shoes to fill, but I’ve been well trained to do it,” Smith said in a June interview.