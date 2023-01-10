Summit County hires new manager

Summit County will welcome a new manager next month after a nearly five-month-long search.

The Summit County Council in a special session on Jan. 5 unanimously appointed Shayne Scott as the county’s third manager, following the departure of Tom Fisher in late July. Scott was serving as the city manager of Kaysville, about 45 miles northwest of Coalville, before accepting the role. He is expected to start work at the County Courthouse in early February.

“The Council deliberated in multiple sessions concerning the finalists to ensure we selected the best candidate to lead our organization,” the County Council said in a joint statement. “We believe Shayne will make an excellent county manager and look forward to working closely with him in this role.”

Scott worked in Kaysville, which has a population of 33,000, for more than six years before accepting Summit County’s offer. Previously, he worked as the city manager of Parowan City in southwest Utah. He holds a Master of Public Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and a bachelor’s degree in Geographic Information Science (GIS) from Utah State University.

Scott participated in a Zoom meeting with the County Council in which the panel approved his employment contract.

“I’m just very very excited about this and grateful for your vote of confidence at this time and just anxious to get started,” Scott said during the meeting. “This is going to be a tough 30 days of navigating, waiting for this to happen. I’m so excited to work with Janna [Young] and David [Warnock] and Annette [Singleton] and the staff. I’m just really, really excited and anxious, and appreciate your confidence and I just can’t wait to call Summit County home — that’s really what I want to do.”

Scott’s three-year contract states that he will start on Feb. 7 and will receive an annual salary of $205,000. He must also reside in Summit County by Aug. 1.

The county will either provide a residence for the county manager to use no later than May, or will provide a monthly allowance of $2,000 if officials are unable to secure housing for the position. The County Council expressed concerns in July about the area’s expensive housing market and several recruitment firms advised officials that a residence or allowance was needed to attract qualified candidates.

The contract also states that Scott will receive a performance evaluation after six months of service and again in February 2024 followed by annual job reviews.

Janna Young, the county’s deputy manager, was serving as interim county manager before Scott was named as Fisher’s successor. She was among a group of people interviewed for the position by the county manager selection committee in November. The County Council as well as other municipal officials and department heads in December interviewed the top three candidates, though they had to wait to make a decision until Canice Harte started his term. The panel conducted another round of interviews, and ultimately chose Scott.

“Janna Young is an extremely valuable member of Summit County’s leadership and she will continue to be that,” County Councilor Roger Armstrong said during the meeting. “Nothing, no part of [not selecting Young for the position], reflects a lesser opinion of Janna. She is a wonderful resource for us. What she’s done during this period from Tom leaving his seat to when Shayne makes his decision to come aboard, has been nothing short of – I don’t even know what adjective to use. This has been a difficult year.”

He continued, “We had very difficult decisions to make and Janna, as the interim county manager, had to carry some water that she believed strongly in, and that she had to sell to us. And she did so with grace. She did so without blinking. She did so with determination and anything else that I can come up with … This is not a judgment against her. We’re fortunate at this point that we have two people that will lead us with great strength going forward.”

County Councilor Chris Robinson welcomed Scott and invited him to attend the group’s retreat on Jan. 20. Topics such as affordable housing, regional planning, environmental stewardship and more are on the agenda.

The months-long search began this summer and involved hiring a recruitment firm to draw in national candidates while a committee of community members helped narrow down the selections. Fisher was the second person to serve as county manager, a role he held for more than seven years, after Summit County’s government transitioned from a three-member county commission to a five-member County Council and manager structure.