Summit County issues stay-at-home order, effective Friday, to combat spread of virus
In a drastic effort to curb the local spread of the coronavirus, Summit County officials on Wednesday issued an order that will require all residents to remain in their homes except for certain exceptions like going to the grocery store.
The order is slated to go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday and last through at least May 1. It was issued by Health Director Rich Bullough, County Manager Tom Fisher and the Summit County Council.
Only essential businesses will be allowed to remain open under the order. Those include grocery stores, banks, hardware stores, post offices, essential transportation services and farming operations. Restaurants that have transitioned to providing curbside service in compliance with a previous order may also remain open.
Residents can visit those stores for necessary items like food and medicine. They may also recreate on trails or in other outdoor areas but are required to practice social distancing. Places where social distancing is not possible should be avoided.
Visitors, meanwhile, are asked to leave as soon as possible, while owners of second homes who are not currently in the county are asked not to come while the order is in place.
“This decision was not made lightly but is in the best interest of public health in Summit County,” Bullough said. “When you look at the data, Summit County is a hotspot for COVID-19 statewide, nationally and globally. At this time, Summit County has 20 times the number of cases per capita as Salt Lake County. Our cases per capita rival those of the worst areas of New York City and many parts of Italy.”
The number of known coronavirus cases in Summit County grew to 97 on Wednesday. Salt Lake County, in comparison, has 154 cases.
Officials are slated to review the order in 14 days and may modify it at that time. Violations of the order are class B misdemeanors.
