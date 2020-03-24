Summit County judge dismisses charges against high-level Park City staffer



The Park Record.

A Summit County Justice Court judge on Friday dismissed a criminal case against a high-level Park City staffer a little more than a month after charges were filed.

Alfred Knotts, who is the transportation manager for the municipal government, had been charged with one count of assault and two counts of commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child, each a class B misdemeanor.

Judge Shauna Kerr dismissed the counts without prejudice, meaning they could be filed again later if additional evidence is gathered.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said there were “witness issues” in the case that led to the dismissal. She did not provide details about the issues and declined further comment.

An affidavit of probable cause against Knotts filed in the Justice Court at the outset of the case claimed a February argument between Knotts and his wife escalated, leading to his arrest and the criminal charges.

The attorney representing Knotts did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment. Information about Knotts’ status at City Hall was not immediately available.