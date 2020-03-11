Summit County man is third coronavirus case in Utah

A Summit County resident has the third case of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Utah, health officials announced Wednesday.

The person is a male and is under the age of 60, health officials said. Before becoming ill, the man had traveled to Europe and had close contact with another person with the virus. The man is recovering at home.

After developing symptoms, the man contacted his health care provider, and clinicians from University of Utah Health collected a test sample. The case is considered a presumptive positive, and officials are awaiting further confirmation from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. ARUP Laboratories tested the sample.

The Summit County Department of Health and Utah Department of Health are attempting to identify people who have been in contact with the man. Those people will be monitored for symptoms.

Further information about the situation, such as the date the man notified his health care provider and the extent of the contact he may have had with others, was not immediately available.

“The system worked just as we hoped it would,” said Thomas Miller, chief medical officer of University of Utah Health, in a press release. “We continue to emphasize the importance of calling your provider first if you suspect you may have COVID-19. This enables us to help control the spread of this virus and better protect our patients, our staff and the community.”

Rich Bullough, director of the Summit County Health Department, said in the press release that the county has been preparing for the virus to appear.

“Residents and visitors of Summit County can be assured that we’ve expected and prepared for COVID-19 in our community,” he said. “The system of identifying, reporting, and now isolating the case has worked flawlessly. In partnership with the UDOH and our local healthcare network, the Summit County Health Department will continue our response to COVID-19 in Summit County and will continue to communicate openly and honestly with the public. We encourage residents and visitors not to be alarmed, but to take regular but important preventive health precautions such as correct handwashing and staying home when sick.”

The first coronavirus case in Utah was announced March 6 and involved a patient in Davis County. The second positive diagnosis came Tuesday in the Weber-Morgan health district.

For more information about symptoms of the coronavirus and how to protect yourself, click here.

The Park Record will update this story with more information.

