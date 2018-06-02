Summit County man pleads guilty in 2017 kidnapping case

A Summit County man charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault after police say he held a woman captive in his apartment for three days accepted a plea deal on May 24.

Jason R. Stone, age 48, pleaded guilty in Summit County's 3rd District Court to aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, both third-degree felonies. Aggravated assault is punishable by a sentence of up to zero to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for July 30.

Stone faced several additional charges, including aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, witness tampering and possession of a stolen vehicle. Aggravated kidnapping carries a mandatory prison sentence of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison. However, those charges were amended through the deal he worked out with the county attorney's office, according to court documents.

Stone was booked into the Summit County Jail on July 3, 2017, and held on $100,000 cash-only bail. He posted bail in February and was released under the conditions that he avoid contact with the woman and remain under the supervision of adult probation.

Prosecutors are asking the court not to sentence Stone to any additional jail time as a result of his plea deal, accordinng to court documents. They are asking that he be required to avoid contact with the woman. According to the plea deal, his charges will be reduced to class A misdemeanors if he successfully completes probation.

His attorney, Patricia Geary Glenn, said in an email she is unable to comment or discuss the plea.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson said evidentiary concerns emerged during the case that led prosecutors to negotiate a deal that "worked substantial justice, protected the victim and brought finality to the proceedings."

"It should be noted that he spent seven months immediately after the events incarcerated in the Summit County Jail," she said in an email.

Stone and the 45-year-old woman were engaged in an on-and-off relationship at the time of the incident, according to court documents. The pair left for a camping trip somewhere near the Dinosaur National Monument close to the border of Utah and Colorado on June 28.

While they spent three days in Colorado, Stone hit and bound the woman with duct tape, according to charging documents. The charges alleged he also threatened to kill her and "bury her where no would find her."

When the woman was taken back to Stone's apartment at the Canyon Creek Club apartments in the Kimball Junction area, he bound her with duct tape in a blanket, and barricaded her in his daughter's second-story room, prosecutors alleged. He used climbing ropes tied to various door handles throughout the kitchen, dining room and living room to secure her, according to court documents.

Documents state that the woman eventually managed to free herself and used a pair of scissors to cut the screen on the window to escape from the bedrooms. She fled to a nearby hotel, where she contacted law enforcement.

The woman was treated for fractured ribs, an internal head injury, an orbital fracture of her right eye and a ruptured eardrum, documents state.

Stone was taken into custody in his garage without incident. Deputies found rope tied to all of the door handles. They were unable to open the doors without cutting the rope.

He will not be facing any additional charges in Colorado.