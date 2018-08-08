Summit County man who prosecutors say held his girlfriend captive sentenced

A Summit County man who prosecutors say held his girlfriend captive in his apartment in the Kimball Junction area in 2017 was sentenced last week to probation and will serve no additional jail time after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors

Jason R. Stone, 48, pleaded guilty in June in Summit County's 3rd District Court to aggravated assault and obstruction of justice, both third-degree felonies. Aggravated assault is punishable upon conviction of up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

Judge Patrick Corum sentenced Stone on July 30 to serve a 212-day jail sentence with credit for 212 days served, upholding the recommendations of prosecutors. He was placed on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and avoid contact with the woman. He can appeal his sentence within 30 days.

Patricia Geary Glenn, Stone's lawyer, said they are pleased with the plea agreement, which included no federal charges by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Utah. If Stone successfully completes his probation, the two felony charges will be reduced to misdemeanors, she said.

"This favorable resolution of the case allows Jason (Stone) to resume and rebuild his life as a long-standing member of the Park City community," she said in an email.

Stone faced several additional charges, including aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Aggravated kidnapping carries a mandatory prison sentence of 15 years to life in the Utah State Prison upon conviction. Those charges were dropped through the deal he worked out with the county attorney's office.

"The sentencing was in accord with the negotiated resolution reached by the parties prior to the entry of the guilty pleas, which Judge Corum chose to honor," according to Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson.

Summit County dispatch received a 911 call from the victim on July 3, 2017. She told police she had been beaten, bound and held against her will by her boyfriend, according to court documents. Stone and the woman were involved in an on-and-off again relationship, documents state.

When deputies found the woman at the Newpark Hotel in the Kimball Junction area, her body was covered in bruises and she had duct tape in her hair, prosecutors alleged.

The woman told deputies Stone invited her on a camping trip in Colorado several days before and she agreed to go, documents state. They left on June 28 and stayed near the Utah-Colorado border.

Prosecutors allege Stone began physically assaulting the woman during the trip and bound her with duct tape. She claimed he threatened to kill her and bury her "where no one would find her."

The woman was taken back to the suspect's apartment at Canyon Creek in Kimball Junction, then bound with duct tape in a blanket, and then barricaded in his daughter's second-story room using climbing ropes tied to various door handles throughout the kitchen, dining room and living room, according to court documents.

She managed to free herself from the duct tape and used a pair of scissors to cut the screen on the window to escape from the bedroom, according to court documents. She was transported to Park City Hospital and was treated for fractured ribs, an internal head injury, an orbital fracture of her right eye and a ruptured eardrum, according to court documents.

Stone was booked into the Summit County Jail on July 3, 2017, and was held on $250,000 cash-only bail. He posted bail in February and was released.