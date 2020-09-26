Summit County notebook: An opening on the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission and the census deadline looms

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

Planning Commission opening

Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte has decided to step aside after seven years in the role, and officials are looking for a volunteer to take his place.

Applicants must have resided in the district – including within Park City municipal limits – for at least a year. The commission meets every second and fourth Tuesday, often for several hours, to review land-use proposals.

The commission has a strong hand in guiding development in Summit County.

Harte said he’d worked through some pretty big projects in his time, including rewriting parts of the general plan and evaluating large-scale developments at the Canyons Village base area, Silver Creek Village and the recent Tech Park project.

“I feel it’s time to give someone else a shot,” he said.

He said he would focus on other professional efforts and thanked the county’s planning staff, including Community Development Director Pat Putt.

“They can get beat up on social media, sometimes, really for doing their job,” Harte said. “This sounds overly glowing, but they have done so much to maintain professionalism with the incredible number of applications that come their way.”

For further information, contact Putt at 435-336-3158, and to apply for the position, visit summitcounty.org/806/Volunteer-Boards-Form. The deadline is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Water district awarded

The Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District has received two platinum National Environmental Achievement Awards, recognizing more than a decade of high-level compliance with national water-quality standards.

The Platinum Peak Performance Awards were presented by the National Association of Clean Water Agencies, according to a press release.

District General Manager Mike Luers said the district is honored to be recognized for its commitment to the community.

Each of the district’s two facilities was recognized for 100% compliance several years in a row, with the East Canyon Water Reclamation Facility achieving that mark for 16 consecutive years and the Silver Creek Water Reclamation Facility for 17 consecutive years.

Census deadline looms

Sept. 30 is the last day to fill out a U.S. Census, which can be done online. The decennial national count influences how trillions of dollars of federal spending is allocated and how many congressional seats each state gets, among other roles.

In 2010, 55% of Summit County residents responded to the Census. If that rate is duplicated, the county could lose out on $45 million in federal funding over the next decade, or some $50,000 per household that doesn’t respond.

For more information, head to census.gov.