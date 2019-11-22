Summit County preliminary election results confirmed, even in tightest races

The preliminary election results held true across Summit County, even in the tightest races, as the numbers became official after this week’s canvass.

Summit County chief deputy clerk Kellie Robinson said 607 additional ballots were counted after Election Day, including 91 in a race with a 10-vote margin.

The North Summit Recreation District appeared to eke out the narrowest victory on Election Day, with 10 votes being the difference between securing ongoing funding with a new tax or facing possible dissolution of the district and its youth sports programming.

That margin grew to 25 votes after the canvass, pushing the total to 725 in favor and 700 opposed.

The uncounted ballots included those that were left in drop boxes after 3 p.m. on Election Day, any that were cast in person and those postmarked by Nov. 4 but that arrived at the Summit County Clerk’s Office after Election Day.

The next closest race was for Oakley City Council, where the difference between third and fourth place — the difference between getting a seat or not — was 15 votes. That gap narrowed slightly to 13 votes, but Tom Smart held onto his seat by edging Les F. England 258 votes to 245.

The margin of defeat for the South Summit School District bond measure also narrowed slightly, from 123 votes to 103, but the result stayed the same.

Countywide, 6,487 voters returned ballots, which equals a 51.4% turnout. Summit County Clerk Kent Jones said 211 ballots were invalidated for reasons including the ballot not being signed, the signature not matching what was on file or being postmarked after the deadline. One woman voted in person but had already mailed a ballot in, Jones said, and nine people sent in blank ballots or a ballot from a primary race.