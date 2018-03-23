Summit County promotes from within for new deputy manager

Summit County announced the hiring of a new deputy county manager on Friday who will help alleviate some of the county manager's duties and act as a second-line administrator.

The county chose to promote Janna Young, who currently serves as the director of public policy and intergovernmental affairs, from a field of more than 70 applicants. Her first day will be March 26.

"This will be a really good opportunity for me to be able to work for the community that I live in," Young said. "Everything that happens in the community impacts me and even though I've spent my career in public service, this is the first time that I will directly work for my community. It's a really exciting opportunity."

Young started her career as a legislative assistant working for government and public affairs consultants in Arlington, Virginia. She held similar positions in Washington, D.C., while working for two U.S. congressmen and eventually served as the chief of staff for the U.S. Department of Labor in the wage and hour division.

Young moved to the South Ridge neighborhood of Jeremy Ranch with her husband, Spencer, and two children a little more than a year ago after working in Denver as the executive director of the Denver City Council. She said family ties and the "beauty and pace of life" drew her to the area.

Young said she applied for the position to "utilize skills that I wasn't using in my current position," referring to her management and operations experience. Young will be responsible for overseeing several county departments and administrators, including animal services, emergency management and the library director.

"I love being part of a leadership team and to have the collaboration with the manager at my last position, as rewarding as it was, I was kind of off on my own.”

The position resembles the role former Assistant County Manager Anita Lewis served. Lewis recently transitioned into a new position overseeing rural affairs in the county.

County Manager Tom Fisher said it was necessary to hire another employee to help him tackle the County Council's strategic goals.

"Having three years of experience here and a very broad span of control over management of what I consider way too many departments and functions, it was time to bring someone in," he said. "Couple that with a Council that is extremely aggressive and wants to get a lot done with their strategic objectives. Last year was a challenging.

"Looking forward 12 years with the possibility of an Olympics coming in and we will be directly involved with that, we needed someone to take those areas out of my span of control," he added.

The county received 73 applications for the position after casting a nationwide search. The window closed on Feb. 16. The field was narrowed down to six in-state candidates who were interviewed by a selection committee that included various department heads and other officials.

"I'm excited to be in more of a leadership and management role," Young said. "While I really enjoyed what it was doing before, I missed the management side of things. I love working with people and trying to figure out what their talents are and really tapping into that."