Summit County records first coronavirus death

Courtesy of the CDC



The first death in Summit County attributed to COVID-19 occurred Thursday, officials said, a painful development in a community that went more than three months of the pandemic without a fatality.

County officials indicated the person was a man over 65 who had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. No other details were provided.

“We are deeply saddened by this news,” said Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough in a prepared statement. “Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to reduce greater spread and loss of life. I am also grateful for the support and expertise of our local healthcare professionals who have been a vital part of this response. Now, more than ever, we ask for the support of the community in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Summit County.”

As of Thursday, there have been 498 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Summit County, as well as 47 hospitalizations. Statewide, there have been more than 23,000 cases and 176 deaths.

The fatality comes as health officials have been concerned about a case surge in Utah and troubling underlying trends in Summit County. In late June, Summit County became one of the first jurisdictions in the state to implement a mask mandate in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“This is a tragic loss of life and we wish to extend our condolences to the family,” said Summit County Council Chair Doug Clyde in a prepared statement. “The passing of a member of our community is a sobering reminder of the seriousness of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It illustrates the need for all of us to do our part and double down on efforts to sanitize regularly, wear masks and social distance.”