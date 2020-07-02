Summit County records first coronavirus death
The first death in Summit County attributed to COVID-19 occurred Thursday, officials said, a painful development in a community that went more than three months of the pandemic without a fatality.
County officials indicated the person was a man over 65 who had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. No other details were provided.
“We are deeply saddened by this news,” said Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough in a prepared statement. “Our dedicated staff are working tirelessly to reduce greater spread and loss of life. I am also grateful for the support and expertise of our local healthcare professionals who have been a vital part of this response. Now, more than ever, we ask for the support of the community in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Summit County.”
As of Thursday, there have been 498 total confirmed coronavirus cases in Summit County, as well as 47 hospitalizations. Statewide, there have been more than 23,000 cases and 176 deaths.
The fatality comes as health officials have been concerned about a case surge in Utah and troubling underlying trends in Summit County. In late June, Summit County became one of the first jurisdictions in the state to implement a mask mandate in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Support Local Journalism
“This is a tragic loss of life and we wish to extend our condolences to the family,” said Summit County Council Chair Doug Clyde in a prepared statement. “The passing of a member of our community is a sobering reminder of the seriousness of the COVID-19 Pandemic. It illustrates the need for all of us to do our part and double down on efforts to sanitize regularly, wear masks and social distance.”
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Summit County records first coronavirus death
County officials indicated the person was a man over 65 who had been hospitalized with the coronavirus. No other details were provided.