Summit County rescinds fire restriction orders

Summit County's fire season appears to be winding down.

Summit County rescinded its fire restrictions earlier this week as the first snow fell on the area, citing the cooler temperatures and moisture behind the lifted orders.

Fire officials have determined that the fire threat is minimal as long as another dry spell doesn't plague the area like it did in August and September. The fire season typically lasts from June through October in Summit County, with the fire potential typically peaking in August.

Summit County, like most of the state, experienced an active season, with hundreds of acres burning from natural and human-caused blazes.

People still need to use common sense and not burn when it is windy.

As days grow shorter, weather forecasts are predicting cooler temperatures and an increase in moisture, according to Summit County Fire Warden Bryce Boyer.

"As of right now with the precipitation and so on, it is not as much of a risk," he said. "The fact that we keep getting precipitation further reduces that risk as the days go on."

Rain and snow showers across the region have provided some much-needed moisture to the fuels in the area, helping to reduce the spread of active fires and reduce the risk of new ones.

The only blazes that are still burning in the county are in the Mirror Lake Complex in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest. The fires have not experienced significant growth since late September.

"They may still be smoldering in heavy fuels, but there is nothing going on up there (Mirror Lake Complex) that is a threat," he said.

Boyer said he is working with the state Division of Air Quality to repost burn permits on the agency's website. He said the permits were taken down on Sept. 16 as the fire restrictions were put into place.

Open burns will be allowed for anyone who obtains a permit and notifies the Summit County Sheriff's Office. Permits are expected to be made available later this week.

Opens burns in incorporated areas will be permitted through Oct. 30 and through Oct. 31 for unincorporated areas as long as restrictions remain lifted.

Fire officials are still encouraging people to exercise caution even though restrictions have been lifted.

"People still need to use common sense and not burn when it is windy," Boyer said. "There is still always the potential in tall grasses as the wind could push fires and we could still have incidents."

For more information about open burning and fire restrictions, go to http://summitcounty.org/561/Fire-Warden.