Summit County seeks state permission to remain in ‘orange’ phase but plans to ease some business restrictions

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

Summit County is asking permission from the state to remain in the “orange,” moderate-risk phase when the governor transitions Utah to the “yellow,” low-risk phase of his pandemic response plan, an exemption that would allow the county to maintain stricter coronavirus-fighting measures as restrictions are loosened further in other areas of the state.

County Health Department officials indicated in a public meeting Wednesday that such an exemption is necessary because the county has been one of the areas in the state hardest hit by the coronavirus. The Health Department is concerned that entering the low-risk phase too quickly could cause another spike in cases.

Even if the county receives permission to remain in the moderate-risk phase, constraints on many businesses could still be eased, however.

A draft of a new county public health order released Wednesday indicates that most businesses would be mandated only to comply with the moderate phase-level requirements outlined in the governor’s recovery plan, many of which are less restrictive than those included in the county’s current health order. The county received an exemption from the state to enact the stricter measures.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Five kinds of businesses would be compelled to follow additional restrictions: food service, food and grocery delivery, indoor recreation facilities, arts and entertainment, and lodging. Restaurants, for instance, would still be required to limit tables to groups of six, among other measures, while gyms would have to cap the number of patrons allowed inside at one per 100 square feet of floor space.

Phil Bondurant, deputy county health director, said during Wednesday’s meeting that those business sectors were singled out because they continue to represent a greater risk to public health.

The Summit County Council is scheduled to vote on the proposed order Thursday if the county plan earns approval from the state. The order would go into effect Saturday morning and would be slated to expire May 29.

Gov. Gary Herbert’s executive order that put the state into the moderate-risk phase is set to expire Friday at 11:59 p.m.. The proposed county health order indicates local officials anticipate the governor could move Utah into the low-risk phase Friday.

Under the new county order, gatherings of more than 20 people would continue to be prohibited. In a departure from the current order, however, organizations would be allowed to apply for exemptions to that limit, though they would be required to demonstrate how they would mitigate the health risk of a larger gathering.

The new order would come two weeks after the county’s stay-at-home mandate was lifted May 1. Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough said part of the rationale for seeking to remain in the moderate phase while other parts of the state ready to enter the low-risk level is that the health effects of the county’s economic reopening remain unclear.

He added that it would take another week or two to determine whether there has been a meaningful increase in cases resulting from the reopening so far.

