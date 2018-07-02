Summit County Sheriff’s deputies find driver involved in hit-and-run

A construction worker escaped serious injury last week when he was hit by a vehicle in a Snyderville Basin work zone, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Witnesses told police the driver of a black Range Rover became upset and threatened a construction worker on June 28, a report from the Sheriff's Office states. The driver then went through a construction zone on Blackstone Drive near the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort and knocked over a worker, the report states.

"The man was frustrated he couldn't get through the road so his response was to go through it anyways," said Lt. Andrew Wright with the Sheriff's Office. "From what I understand, he went down an embankment and caused damage to his own vehicle."

The worker did not sustain any serious injuries. Medical personnel checked him out at the scene and released him.

The driver fled the scene after the accident. Witnesses described him as a white man in his early 70s with white hair and glasses, the report states. Deputies located him the next day. He was cited with reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident, according to Wright.

The case will be turned over to the county attorney's office to determine if additional charges are necessary.

Recommended Stories For You

Park City police have responded to a string of road-rage related incidents since mid-June. Several of the reported cases involved drivers frustrated with construction work on S.R. 224.

However, the Sheriff's Office has not seen a noticeable spike in aggressive driving, Wright said. But, he added, "We do deal with them from time to time, maybe a couple times a month."

"But, those are typically people exchanging words, honking or hand gestures," he said. "There have also been times when people brandish a weapon. But, we try to address each situation equally because that is not the way to conduct yourself if you are frustrated."

Wright said he understands the inconvenience caused by construction projects. But, he encouraged people to remember that road and development construction is going to happen around this time of year.

"Roads are closed for a reason and the projects are not specifically there to inconvenience people," he said. "You have to be patient and considerate. This construction worker wasn't trying to make this person's life miserable. He was doing his job and, unfortunately, this guy felt he had the right to go through the area anyways. It is very concerning when someone makes the decision to become violent in a situation. Just use a cool mind and make good decisions."