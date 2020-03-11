Summit County sheriff’s deputy injured, S.R. 224 closed after vehicle collision

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in an apparent head-on collision Wednesday afternoon while driving on S.R. 224, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley with non-life-threatening injuries, Wright said.

“It sounds like he’s conscious and alert and breathing and, of course because it was a pretty substantial crash, we want to make sure he gets all the care he needs,” Wright said. He added that Sheriff Justin Martinez was on his way to the hospital.

The deputy was apparently finishing his shift and heading home, Wright said, when his Sheriff’s Office SUV struck another vehicle that was coming from Bear Cub Drive west of S.R. 224, just south of the Utah Olympic Park.

Wright said the Utah Highway Patrol was investigating the crash. The deputy’s vehicle appeared to be a total loss.

The northbound lanes of S.R. 224 were closed to traffic as peak rush hour approached, leading to what Wright anticipated would be a “traffic nightmare.”