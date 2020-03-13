Summit County Sheriff’s deputy released from hospital after crash on S.R. 224

A Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputy was injured in a serious collision Wednesday afternoon while driving on S.R. 224, according to Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright.

The deputy was transported to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley with non-life-threatening injuries, Wright said. As of Thursday afternoon, the deputy had been released and was recovering at home.

“He’s doing OK, pretty banged up, just going to have a recovery to go through,” Wright said. “Nothing major, so we’re grateful for that. Got stitched up, some pretty good bumps and bruises. Hopefully he’ll be back at work in the coming week or two.”

The driver of the other vehicle did not require further medical attention, according to Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Nick Street.

“She’s fine,” he said, adding that she was not transported from the scene by medical personnel.

The deputy was finishing his shift just after 4 p.m. Wednesday and heading home, Wright said, when his Sheriff’s Office SUV struck another vehicle that was coming from Bear Cub Drive west of S.R. 224, just south of the Utah Olympic Park.

UHP investigated the crash and Street said the woman driving the SUV attempted to take a left from Bear Cub Drive onto northbound S.R. 224, which requires crossing two lanes of southbound traffic and a center median lane. The deputy was traveling southbound and the front of the patrol vehicle hit the front of her Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The road was closed from roughly 4:10-5:25 p.m., Street said, snarling traffic on the busy thoroughfare during rush hour.

Street said crashes involving law enforcement personnel are often heavily scrutinized, so UHP conducts in those instances a more detailed investigation than what might normally be required.

“We want to take out any impression of impropriety in investigating another police department,” Street said.

He said he wasn’t sure whether the woman had been cited, but said that she had turned in front of the deputy and had failed to yield.

Wright said that Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez and several Sheriff’s Office personnel visited the deputy while he was in the hospital. Wright said they are waiting to release the deputy’s name and rank to respect his privacy.

Wright added that the deputy’s vehicle appeared to be a total loss.