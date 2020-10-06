Summit County Sheriff’s Office issues Amber Alert for 6-year-old girl



The Park Record.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 6-year-old. Chanzi Delgado was intentionally taken from her mother by the child’s estranged father after he requested to get back together to work out their relationship. The father went to South Dakota four days ago and brought the child and mother to a friend’s residence in Summit County to reconcile their relationship.

The father left the Summit County residence with the child to “run errands” in a borrowed vehicle at 8 a.m. Tuesday. He and the child never returned. The child’s mother received a Facebook message from the father where he stated he was taking the child to Los Angeles out of retribution for making him suffer by not allowing him to see their child for the past four years.

The father does not have legal custody of the child.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has reason to believe the child was abducted by the father and is in imminent danger.

Missing child: The missing child is Chanzi Delgado (Native American). She is 6 years old female, 4-foot-1, weighs 92 pounds, and has brown eyes with shoulder length brown hair. She is missing her four top front teeth, and all other teeth have silver caps. Her right pointer finger has deformity from a previous injury.

Suspect vehicle: The suspect vehicle is a black 2007 GMC Yukon XL with aftermarket chrome wheels. The vehicle has Utah license plates 8G4PP.

Suspect: The suspect is Mark Anthony Delgado (Hispanic), a 49-year-old male. He is 5-foot-2, weighs approximately 210 pounds and has brown eyes and a shaved bald head. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black short sleeve dress shirt with a white tank top under the shirt.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Chanzi Delgado and Mark Anthony Delgado are asked to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 434-615-3601.