Summit County Sheriff’s Office responds to three separate reports of home invasions

The Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to three separate home invasion reports at the end of July in an unusual string of unrelated cases that took place within several days of each other.

The most recent case occurred on July 31, when a teen contacted dispatch after finding a woman in the basement of his Henefer home while he was alone, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office. The woman left wearing the clothing of the teen's mother before deputies arrived, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies later located the woman near the Weber River, the report states. She admitted being at the home and was arrested for suspicion of burglary and theft.

In a similar incident, deputies responded to a report that a woman returned to her home on Park Lane in Kimball Junction on July 28 and found a man sleeping in her bed, a report states. Lt. Andrew Wright said the woman first noticed the suspect's skateboard before finding him in her room. The 22-year-old man's mother lives in the area, Wright said.

The man was arrested for suspicion of criminal trespassing, intoxication and disorderly conduct.

"In his intoxicated stupor he walked into her home thinking he was at mom's home," he said.

Another woman in the Kimball Junction area encountered a similar situation when she walked into her apartment on Kilby Road and discovered a man sitting on her couch, a report states. The man refused to leave and had apparently kicked in the front door of the apartment to enter, it says.

"The suspect was the brother of the apartment owner's ex-boyfriend," Wright said. "She knew him, but he had no right to be there and appeared to be under the influence of drugs."

The 29-year-old Park City man was arrested under suspicion of criminal trespassing, criminal mischief, possession of a drug presumed to be methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wright referred to the three cases as rare, especially because one of them involved a burglary while someone was home.

"I don't really know what to attribute those situations to," he said.