Summit County Sheriff’s Office searches for suspect in Subway knifepoint robbery

The Summit County Sheriff's Office was searching Sunday afternoon for a man suspected of robbing a Kimball Junction Subway at knifepoint.

Authorities were notified of the robbery at 2:12 p.m. Sunday when dispatch received a call from a frantic worker at the fast-food restaurant, located at 1612 W. Ute Blvd., said Lt. Andrew Wright. A language barrier initially made it difficult for dispatch to ascertain the details of the situation.

A Sheriff's Office deputy nearby responded quickly to the scene but did not see the suspect, Wright said. The suspect was later described as slim, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a black hoodie and in his 20s or 30s.

Wright said the man entered the Subway and presented a large knife, demanding all the money in the cash register. Two employees were in the sandwich shop but no customers were present. The man drove away, toward S.R. 224 and Interstate 80, in what was described as a dark gray compact passenger car.

As of 3:30 p.m., the Sheriff's Office was trying piece together additional details and searching for surveillance video of the incident, Wright said. Subway did not have surveillance video.