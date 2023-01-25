Summit County Sheriff’s Office third in command steps down

Summit County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Wright will step down from his post next week. His last day will be Feb. 3.

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office

The third-highest ranking member in the Summit County Sheriff’s Office will leave his post next week.

Sheriff’s Office Capt. Andrew Wright, who serves as the public information officer and regularly communicates with members of the media and the general public to relay information from the Sheriff’s Office, has resigned from the position for a new job.

After more than 15 years in Summit County, Wright has accepted an appointment from the Salt Lake City Police Department to serve as the deputy chief of police.

“It has been one of my biggest honors to work with each of you to show accountability, integrity, and transparency in the law enforcement profession,” Wright said in an announcement to media partners. “I’ve had an amazing experience during my 16.5 years with Summit County (19 years total). It’s hard to leave the people you’ve grown to call family, but it’s exciting to embark on a new adventure and be part of a new family. I’m not going too far.”

Sheriff Justin Martinez is working to find a replacement to handle media relations. Wright’s last day with the Sheriff’s Office will be Feb. 3. He is slated to begin service with Salt Lake Police on Feb. 6.

Wright was promoted from lieutenant to captain in May 2022, making him third in command behind Martinez and Chief Deputy Frank Smith. His duties include working as a liaison to the County Courthouse on human resource issues. Wright holds a bachelor’s degree in human resource management.

He joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2006 after serving Wasatch County for nearly three years as a corrections and patrol deputy.

Wright, before he became captain, served as a patrol deputy, patrol corporal, courts division sergeant, patrol sergeant, traffic and K9 supervisor, SWAT assistant team leader, administrative sergeant and administrative lieutenant as well as public information officer.

As a member of several executive-level committees in Summit County, Wright collaborated with stakeholders on behalf of the sheriff on matters such as public safety, risk management, county communications, and employee compensation and benefits as well as employee action committees.

Wright, in an interview, said the Parleys Canyon Fire in Aug. 2021 has been the most memorable moment in recent years. He was responsible for communicating the evacuation orders to over 10,000 residents. The experience was both challenging and rewarding, Wright said, but he credits the relationships he’s built over the years as the reason why the community trusted him and the Sheriff’s Office during a “terrifying time for all.”

And acting as the community relations person for the Sheriff’s Office has been the proudest moment of Wright’s career thus far.

“I feel one of the most important things law enforcement can do is build a trusting, transparent, and accountable relationship with the community. We’ve seen such great progress in Summit County by listening to and engaging with the community,” he said.