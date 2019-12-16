Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian deBotelho named SWAT operator of the year

Summit County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brian deBotelho was named the SWAT Operator of the Year by his peers on the multi-jurisdictional SWAT team last week.

“I jokingly think it’s because I put in 15 votes for myself,” he said.

The award was voted on by members of the team, which comprises law enforcement personnel from the Park City Police Department, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the Heber City Police Department and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

deBotelho joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2008 and was promoted to sergeant earlier this year. He prides himself on not changing how he operates even after his rank change.

“In the past, when I had team leaders above me, whenever I’d look up to them or nominate them – they were part of the team still,” he said. “It’s a leadership position, not just ‘Now I get to tell them what to do’ position.”

The award was given out an annual dinner celebrating SWAT team members. deBotelho says the team trains above and beyond regular police training and is called in for complex, dangerous scenarios, like clearing a building, serving high-risk warrants or active-shooter scenarios.

Luckily, he said, this year has been pretty quiet, with about a half-dozen or so calls.

He said he’s glad to have won for what it means about teamwork.

“It is a big deal because I like to know my guys are there for me, that we back each other up,” he said. “I don’t try to make it a big deal – like I won and somebody else didn’t. We all do it together. I wouldn’t have been able to get that award if not for my guys.”