Summit County stands to receive chunk of $17 billion opioid settlement

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson announces the county’s lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors on the steps of the County Courthouse in Coalville in 2018. Park Record file photo

Utah will collect $209 million as part of a new national opioid settlement with pharmacy chains and drug manufacturers, and Summit County stands to receive a portion of the payout.

Utah Attorney General Seay Reyes on Tuesday announced the latest agreement , which is part of a $17.3 billion multistate settlement with drug makers Teva and Allergan as well as pharmacies CVS and Walgreens. Walmart is part of a national agreement, pending finalization, which is anticipated in the coming weeks.

It’s unclear exactly how much Summit County will receive, but the money is expected to start being disbursed by the end of the year.

The latest deal comes about 15 months after a separate opioid settlement with pharmaceutical companies Cardinal Health, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson&Johson. The $26 billion agreement will bring $1.3 million to Summit County, which will be paid out over the next 18 years.

The key difference in the new settlement is the shorter payout period that differs among the defendants, according to Walter Mason, outside counsel for the county.

The overall settlement states Walmart is to pay up to $2.74 billion in 2023 with the remaining payments to be made within six years, and Allergan is to pay $2 billion over seven years.

CVS must also pay $4.9 billion over 10 years and Walgreens is to pay $5.5 billion over 15 years. Teva is to pay $3 billion over 13 years and provide either $1.2 billion of its generic version of Narcan, a medicine that rapidly reverses an opioid overdose, for 10 years or provide $240 million of cash instead of the product depending on the state.

It also prevents Teva from marketing opioids and prevents Allergen from selling the drugs for a decade. The pharmacies are required to implement changes in how they handle opioids, according to the settlement.

The shorter time frame will bring more money to Summit County up front, though Mason was unable to provide specific figures because the payout calendar hasn’t been released yet. The County Courthouse is expected to receive around $70,000 per payout as part of the first settlement.

Half of the new $209 million settlement will remain with the state and the rest of it will go to the counties that accepted the deal. Mason estimates that nearly all of Utah’s 29 counties participated in the agreement and the shares are determined by opioid use risk, which often mirrors population.

The money is subject to certain limitations, which reserve most of the funds for treatment and prevention.

“It’s to address the harms that have happened in our communities because of opioids. These national settlement agreements have listed out … possible uses for this money in a way that can help communities deal with this epidemic,” Mason said.

Summit County in November allocated the first round of settlement payouts primarily to treatment with the other 40% going to prevention programming. The county received two payments, $61,856 and $86,309, which could be put toward substance abuse prevention, education and treatment last fiscal year.

Behavioral health officials advocated for using the funds for law enforcement training, medication-assisted treatment, and supportive housing as well as job placement or training and childcare during treatment.

Medically-assisted treatment, when medication is used in combination with counseling and behavioral therapy to reduce withdrawal symptoms, was also proposed in the Summit County Jail.

Potential prevention strategies included pre-arrest diversion and post-overdose response programs in addition to improving connections between at-risk individuals and behavior health services.

And more funding may still be on the way for Summit County.

Mason is representing the county in several outstanding lawsuits related to the opioid epidemic. There are fewer cases now than last fall as many of the biggest defendants have already settled, with no significant contributions coming to the local community.

The attorney praised how Summit County “took charge” in 2018 when it became the first county in Utah to file a lawsuit against some of the country’s largest opioid manufacturers and distributors.

“Summit County really took a leadership role in Utah to advocate on its own behalf but also in a way that benefited all of the counties across the state,” he said.

Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson began looking at the impact of the opioid epidemic on the county after taking office in 2017. She pursued mass tort litigation — where legal action is taken by multiple plaintiffs against one or more at-fault parties — for the role pharmaceutical companies had in fueling the opioid crisis.

Mason said the first settlement was complex, and the latest follows closely on its heels.