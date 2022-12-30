Summit County tackled controversy, taking action and new perspectives in 2022

The Year of the Tiger is traditionally associated with courage, bravery, resilience and strength — and for many, that’s what 2022 represented.

Coming out of the worst of the pandemic, there was a sense of uncertainty throughout Summit County as officials, residents and other entities adjusted to a new normal. Many issues taking place at the state and federal level – ranging from staffing shortages and affordable housing to inflation and the surge of the omicron variant – trickled down, affecting locals. But there were also several situations unique to the county that set this year apart.

The Park Record’s Top 5 news stories, listed chronologically, in Summit County in 2022:

Students take action

More than 100 Park City High School students walked out of their classrooms in March to protest legislation banning transgender girls from participating in school sports in Utah and other states. High schoolers in January also organized a demonstration in favor of keeping mask mandates.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

In January, more than 100 Park City High School students walked out of their classrooms to protest the Utah Legislature’s effort to end the mask mandate in Summit County. State senators passed a joint resolution during the first day of the legislative session to rescind public health orders related to face coverings, which were only in place in Summit and Salt Lake counties and Salt Lake City.

Student speakers characterized the legislation as irresponsible and dangerous. Several gave impassioned speeches advocating for people to make the selfless choice and the importance of wearing a mask to keep students in school.

The Park City Board of Education, at the time, voted against temporarily moving to remote learning amid rising case counts in the School District because of the value of in-person instruction.

Weeks later, the high school parking lot was again filled with students protesting; except the spring demonstration was much more colorful.

The state Legislature on March 25 overrode Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of H.B. 11, a bill that banned transgender girls from participating in school sports. The conservative decision led the high school’s Gay-Straight Alliance to participate in a nationwide movement on Transgender Day of Visibility.

Students in Park City were quick to condemn the legislation and offered support to LGBTQ+ people living in the community.

“We won’t be silent while our rights are being taken away,” organizer Jace Deininger said at the time.

Young Parkites are helping shape the community’s future, and their eagerness to stand up and speak out will help ensure progress throughout Summit County moving into 2023 – and beyond.

Doused in drama

Summit County staffers in early February accused North Summit Fire District firefighters of boycotting shifts and refusing to answer calls for service. Since his hiring in March, Chief Ben Nelson has been working to rebuild the department — and relationships on the East Side.

Courtesy of the North Summit Fire District

Problems had been persistent in the North Summit Fire District since the “for cause” firing of the previous chief in November of 2021, but three months later, Summit County officials and volunteer firefighters found themselves embroiled in the controversy.

County staffers in early February accused North Summit firefighters of boycotting shifts and refusing to answer calls for service. The allegations stem from a Jan. 31 incident in which a firefighter did not dispatch to a hunting accident in Echo Canyon that left a 58-year-old woman dead.

The Administrative Control Board of the North Summit Fire District opted to pay the Park City Fire District to provide fire services for 60 days, which was later extended as county officials debated the future of the East Side fire department.

Tensions were high among North Summit residents, the majority of whom supported the firefighters and expressed concerns about the emergency medical response in the area as well as the crews’ ability to provide support while responding to calls.

Summit County officials opted to restructure the North Summit Fire District after public feedback and hired its first full-time chief in March.

Chief Ben Nielson has worked to repair the relationship on the East Side since joining the Fire District, helping to shape how it will operate moving forward. He also advocated for a more than 300% tax increase to address inadequacies in fire service and improve response times in the North Summit area.

The Summit County Council in December approved the truth-in-taxation, despite opposition from some homeowners, which will allow Nielson to hire reliable staff and make improvements to the stations in Wanship and Henefer. The East Side chief said the additional $1.5 million that will be added to the fire department’s budget is at the low end of what’s needed.

County officials spent much of 2022 charting a course for the Fire District, which should allow Nielson to make strides in the coming year – particularly as he and Park City Fire District Chief Bob Zanetti try to achieve independence in 2023.

Allegations address accountability

The Park City School District faced several challenges this year from criminal charges filed by the Summit County Attorney’s Office to delayed construction projects.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Most of the community, regardless if they have a child in the Park City School District, was shocked when the Summit County Attorney’s Office on March 21 filed criminal charges against the School District.

Charging documents alleged district employees failed in their legal duty to report accusations of sexual assault involving students to law enforcement, but Summit County Attorney Margaret Olson reached a resolution with the School District in July after an investigation into the unreported allegations found they were unsubstantiated.

The School District was charged with three misdemeanor counts of failure to report stemming from incidents that began in October 2019. The County Attorney’s Office later found no evidence that School District administrators or Park City Board of Education members advised employees to avoid reporting suspected child abuse.

As part of the resolution, the case will remain open in 2023 and 2024, and the School District must comply with several conditions during that time, such as supplementing annual training related to reporting child abuse or neglect with resources approved or provided by the County Attorney’s Office or the county’s multidisciplinary team.

In the wake of the charges, the community was reminded that everyone plays a critical role in ensuring the safety of Summit County’s youth. The County Attorney’s Office spent 2022 reinforcing lessons about child abuse and partnered with local organizations to train employees.

“We are all mandatory reports,” Olson said following the resolution. “Every individual, parent, guardian, community member, and community institution are important partners protecting child safety.”

The School District faced more scrutiny in August after county and state officials said it didn’t have the necessary permits for construction at Jeremy Ranch, McPolin Elementary School and Park City High School. After months of delays, district administrators expect to receive the final piece of approval early in 2023.

Heated midterm election

A political advertisement from interim Park City Board of Education member Mandy Pomeroy’s campaign includes a photo of her opponent Meredith Reed and Reed’s children, shown bottom right. It was placed on doors in Jeremy Ranch in October.

Courtesy of Meredith Reed

Summit County residents were encouraged to participate in the 2022 midterm elections, which included Republican and Democrat candidates at the County Courthouse for the first time since 2016, as well as state and federal contests. Yet it was a nonpartisan race that caught the attention of many voters in the Park City area just weeks before Election Day.

The campaign for the District 4 seat on the Park City School District Board of Education, between Mandy Pomeroy and Meredith Reed, took a dramatic turn when Pomeroy’s campaign placed political advertisements around Jeremy Ranch with an image of Reed and Reed’s children with a message implying she isn’t involved in the School District.

Reed learned of the door hangers before a school board debate hosted by the Park City Rotary Club and brought it up, to the audience’s surprise, after responding to an unrelated question. She said she was upset about the image being published and requested Pomeroy stop using it.

Pomeroy, who was serving as an interim board member at the time, tried to justify the use of the picture. She continued to defend the photo’s publication, although she eventually agreed to remove the image from her campaign materials.

While some Summit County residents were divided on the issue, District 4 voters were more clear. More than 1,700 ballots were cast for Reed, allowing her to earn around 64% of the vote. Pomeroy received 976 votes, or just shy of 36%.

And Reed won’t be the only new school board member starting in 2023. Nick Hill, who was campaigning in District 5, defeated incumbent Erin Grady. The pair look forward to bringing a different perspective to the Board of Education after the new year.

East Side loses, and gains, representative

Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde retired from the County Council in November. He was replaced by East Side resident Tonja Hanson.

Park Record file photo by David Jackson

Summit County Councilor Doug Clyde retired from his seat in November after six years of service, and halfway through his most recent term.

The East Side Democrat was elected in 2016 and ran unopposed in 2020. He previously served on the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission and pursued the position at the County Courthouse to help solve issues outside of the Snyderville Basin.

Clyde became a stalwart for issues such as environmentalism and water quality, land use and density – using his resort-based background to become a crucial resource for the County Council. He also served as council chair during the height of the coronavirus pandemic and helped lead Summit County through unprecedented times.

“Doug will be remembered for his colorful commentary on issues, his humor, and his commitment to preserving the agricultural heritage and rural nature of eastern Summit County and quality of life for Summit County residents,” a proclamation recognizing Clyde’s tenure stated.

His departure kicked off a process for the Summit County Democratic Party to select a replacement, with Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Thomas Cooke and Coalville City Planning Commissioner Tonja Blonquist Hanson as the only two who applied for the vacancy.

The candidates shared many similarities, but differed in where the County Council should direct its attention. While Cooke said the West Side is experiencing the immediate effects of growth, Hanson argued for the importance of ensuring the Kamas Valley is prepared for similar pressures in the future.

The central committee voted 67-42 in favor of Hanson, helping to ensure an East Side resident sits on the County Council – at least until Clyde’s term expires in 2025.

Topics such as traffic, affordable housing, regional collaboration and development are top concerns for Hanson.

“I think it’s really important for all citizens to feel like they have fair representation,” she said in a November interview. “It’s not about east versus west in any way, because we, as a county, are all in this together.”

Hanson won’t be the newest member of the County Council for long.

Summit County voters elected Democrat Canice Harte to Seat E, which is currently occupied by Glenn Wright. Wright, at the start of 2022, announced he would not run for a third term – paving the way for someone new to help direct the county in 2023.