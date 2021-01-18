Summit County to observe national moment of silence honoring victims of COVID-19

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

Summit County residents are encouraged to join a national moment of silence Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19, including six people from Summit County. Those who wish to participate are asked to stand in silent reflection.

The Summit County Council voted to approve a proclamation acknowledging the moment of silence at its meeting Jan. 13. In a press release, Phil Bondurant, Summit County deputy director of health, said the county was grateful to have a way to honor those who have died and their loved ones.

“Despite the efforts of the county, and everything we’ve done to battle COVID-19 over the last nine months, there were still some individuals who did not fare as well as we would have hoped,” he said. “We feel for those families and think this is a great opportunity for the county to recognize that.”

The National Commemoration for Lives Lost to COVID-19 was organized by President-elect Joe Biden’s inaugural committee. The nationwide memorial will include a lighting ceremony at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, D.C., according to the committee. In announcing the memorial, the committee said cities and towns across the country are invited to join in “illuminating buildings and ringing church bells … in a national moment of unity and remembrance.”

According to Johns Hopkins University, 398,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 as of Jan. 18. In Utah, the death toll stands at 1,493.