Summit County vaccination site to close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Vaccine workers staff the drive-thru vaccination site at Utah Film Studios near Quinn's Junction on Friday, Jan. 8.

Courtesy of Summit County

Summit County on Thursday announced that its COVID-19 vaccination site at Utah Film Studios will be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Officials also indicated that vaccine appointments were booked out longer than two weeks. They urged residents not to show up to the site without an existing appointment and said that information about scheduling an appointment will be sent in the coming week to eligible residents who have registered at summitcountyhealth.org/vaccine or vacc.me/70. Residents with questions may also call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 435-333-0050.

People in certain high-priority groups such as teachers and first responders are currently eligible to receive the vaccine, along with residents who are 70 and older.