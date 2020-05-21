Summit County will join much of the rest of the state in ‘yellow phase’ of pandemic response Friday

The Summit County Courthouse.

Park Record file photo

Summit County on Thursday moved to further ease restrictions on gatherings and businesses, joining much of the rest of Utah in the so-called “yellow phase” of the coronavirus pandemic response that allows groups of up to 50 people to gather but maintains social distancing and sanitization guidelines.

A new county public health order that will go into effect Friday adopts Gov. Gary Herbert’s guidelines without the enhanced measures for high-risk industries like food service and lodging that were included in the last order.

In addition to allowing gatherings of up to 50 people, the yellow phase offers a potential path forward for larger events. The county Health Department will evaluate applications from formal organizations to hold events of more than 50 people.

It also removes certain restrictions on spas and locker rooms, allowing all businesses to operate fully. Team and club sports are also allowed.

While the order doesn’t restore normalcy in the midst of the pandemic, it does allow some elements of pre-coronavirus life to return. Restaurants are still required to keep tables 6 feet apart, for example, but up to 10 people may share a meal, preferably from the same household. Concerts may go forward if organizers can demonstrate the ability to maintain social distance and prevent congregating, among other restrictions. Faith services of any size may be held, as long as social distance is kept between people of different households.

Masks or face coverings, however, still are to be worn in public when social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Officials characterized the step down to the yellow phase as a shift from government regulation to personal responsibility.

“For this to succeed, literally it is up to us,” Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough said. “We don’t want to go back to orange.”

County Councilor Kim Carson asked people to think of the elderly and other at-risk individuals when deciding whether to wear a mask.

“Unfortunately, there’s been too many cases of people not exhibiting person responsibility, so I hope people begin to take this a little bit more seriously as we begin to open up,” Carson said. “Please consider wearing the mask — don’t consider wearing the mask — just wear ‘em. And hopefully we can keep our numbers down.”

She said the county was comfortable easing the restrictions because of positive trends in local health data.

The move comes as a one-week extension of the previous orange phase was set to expire. Officials said the extention was needed give the county more time to examine the effects that allowing businesses to reopen had on the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community. Herbert granted that request last week as much of the rest of the state moved to the yellow phase.

The new health order was adopted on the combined authority of Summit County Health Director Rich Bullough, the Summit County Council and County Manager Tom Fisher.

It is set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday morning and remain through Sept. 1. Officials indicated the order would be reviewed periodically.

It directs local law enforcement agencies to ensure compliance with the order, but to use discretion in citing and prosecuting those who violate it.

“(T)he purpose of this Order is to protect individuals’ health and not to hold them criminally liable,” it states.

Summit County has established a hotline to answer questions from the community, which can be reached at 435-333-0050. It is staffed Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.