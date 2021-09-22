1 person killed in crash on U.S. 40 involving law enforcement pursuit (updated)





A high-speed chase on Wednesday morning left the passenger of the fleeing vehicle dead and the driver in critical condition after the vehicle rolled several times on U.S. 40 following efforts to deflate its tires, according to a statement from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

The car had been stolen around 9 a.m. in Hideout, according to the statement. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office deputies were notified of a similar vehicle involved in an attempted theft in Midway, and located the vehicle around 10:20 a.m.

The chase began when Wasatch County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to stop the vehicle.

The chase proceeded through Midway, onto River Road and then to U.S. 40, where speeds approached 100 mph. Law enforcement personnel twice lost sight of the vehicle, according to the statement.

A Utah Highway Patrol Trooper deployed tire spikes on U.S. 40 in Summit County to slow the vehicle, though a spokesperson did not say whether the tires were deflated.

According to the statement, several miles north on U.S. 40 and near the site of the accident, a Summit County Sheriff’s deputy also attempted to deploy a tire-deflation device.

The fleeing driver swerved and lost control of the vehicle near the Silver Summit exit.

The Park City Fire District responded to the scene shortly before 10:30 a.m. and found the car with extensive damage, according to Battalion Chief Darren Nelson. It appeared to have rolled several times.

Medical personnel pronounced the female passenger dead at the scene. The male driver was airlifted to a hospital in the Salt Lake Valley in critical condition, Nelson said. He said they were not wearing seatbelts.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office was taking over the investigation, officials said, with the West Valley Police Department and Park City Police Department also investigating.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 40 were closed shortly after the crash and traffic was diverted to the Silver Summit exit.

The Utah Department of Transportation announced shortly after 3:30 p.m. that northbound U.S. 40 had opened, though the northbound on-ramp remained closed and traffic remained delayed.