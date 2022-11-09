Updated: 2022 midterm election preliminary county results

Election night delays caused Summit County to be one of the last in Utah to release preliminary results, but the second batch provides insight into how the County Courthouse and school board contests shaped up.

Summit County voters for the first time since 2016 could have voted for a Republican candidate for Summit County Council. Several candidates stepped forward to campaign for nonpartisan school board seats and a few County Courthouse incumbents were challenged by write-in candidates — adding to the delays on Tuesday.

The preliminary results released on Wednesday include the mail-in ballots received before Tuesday and do not include in-person votes, according to Summit County Clerk Eve Furse. She said the votes cast at polling locations on Election Day, approximately 1,100, are expected to appear in Thursday’s preliminary results.

There were 18,660 ballots cast in total and county voter turnout was around 65%.

There are 208 provisional ballots and around 500 signatures that still need verification before they can be counted, according to Furse.

“We will continue to get ballots by mail as well, but likely not in significant amount,” she said.

The results are not official until they’re certified on Nov. 22.

Incumbent Democrat Chris Robinson was challenged by Republican Holly McClure for County Council Seat D. Preliminary results released shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday indicate Robinson earned 10,434 votes or almost 59%. McClure earned 7,508 votes or 41%.

Former Snyderville Basin Planning Commissioner Canice Harte, a Democrat, was challenged by Republican John “Jack” Murphy for County Council Seat E, which is currently occupied by retiring County Councilor Glenn Wright. Preliminary results released before 5 p.m. indicate Harte received 10,058 votes or nearly 58%. Murphy earned 7,450 votes or 42%.

Board of Education races in Summit County are nonpartisan. People with certain addresses in the Snyderville Basin as well as in North Summit and South Summit were asked to select candidates for districts 4 and 5.

Interim board member Mandy Pomeroy was facing off against Meredith Reed for Park City School Board District 4. Pomeroy received 870 votes, or roughly 35%, before 5 p.m. Meanwhile, Reed earned 1,634 votes or 65%.

Incumbent Erin Grady was competing against Nick Hill for Park City School Board District 5. Preliminary results released before 5 p.m.indicate Grady received 1,043 votes or 47%. Hill had 1,152 votes or 52%.

Incumbent Kevin Orgill was challenged by Marilyn Blakley for North Summit School Board District 4. Orgill had 183 votes or almost 57% before 5 p.m. compared to Blakley’s 138 votes or 43%. Vern Williams ran unopposed in District 5. He received 492 votes.

Matthew Weller was running against incumbent Steven Hardman for South Summit School Board District 4. Preliminary results show Weller earned 423 votes or 53%. Hardman received 375 votes or almost 47%.

Olivia Gunnerson and Troy Beckstead are seeking election to the District 5 seat. Gunnerson had 301 votes, or 67%, before 5 p.m. compared to the 149 cast for Beckstead. He earned 33% of the vote.

Furse, the clerk, a Democrat, was challenged by write-in candidate Dawn Mathiesen Langston. Preliminary results show Furse earned 12,986 votes or 96%. Langston received 361 votes or nearly 3%. There were 249 invalid write-in votes.

Margaret Olson, the county’s attorney, ran unopposed. She received 12,603 votes. Cindy Marchant Keyes ousted incumbent auditor Michael Howard during the online Democratic convention in April. She earned 13,024 votes. Sheriff Justin Martinez earned 13,716 votes. There were also 658 invalid write-in votes cast in his contest. No Republicans ran for the seats.