$22 million High Valley Transit facility receives Planning Commission approval

The current High Valley Transit District operations at the Ecker Hill park-and-ride. The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission accepted a conditional-use permit for the district’s planned new headquarters located near Home Depot off U.S. 40. The estimated $22 million plan includes a maintenance shop, an administrative building and a bus barn.

David Jackson/Park Record

Operating out of a tent in the Ecker Hill park-and-ride was “plan c” for the High Valley Transit District when it formed in May 2021, but the approval of a crucial permit on Tuesday is helping the district prepare for the future.

The Snyderville Basin Planning Commission accepted a conditional-use permit for the High Valley Transit District’s new headquarters located near Home Depot off U.S. 40. The plans include building an 11,000-square-foot maintenance shop, an 18,000-square-foot administrative building and a 31,000-square-foot bus barn with the price tag totalling an estimated $22 million.

The district didn’t initially plan to operate out of a “circus tent” with two construction trailers when it formed last year, but High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez said it was the only choice given the high real estate prices last year. At the same time, the district was in the early stages of planning for a 50-year-facility but had to move the timeline up because of where they were located.

“These conditions aren’t good,” Rodriguez said of the current location. “They’re not good for our riders or our staff.”

Among the services the district offers is free, on-demand rides, dubbed microtransit, with an estimated 500-700 drives per day — using minivans — and officials expect the number to continue growing. High Valley Transit provided more than 250,000 fixed-route rides and just shy of 115,000 microtransit rides between its start in May to late January. The district also operates a bus fleet that primarily serves the Snyderville Basin and stretches into Park City and Kamas.

All of the transit district’s operations occur in the Ecker Hill park-and-ride, including bus maintenance where mechanics sometimes work laying on frozen cement amid winter conditions.

The High Valley Transit District has felt the impact of operating out of a tent for its first year, and a new facility is critical to efficient operations as the district plans for growth, according to Rodriguez.

“This is not sustainable with our current conditions, this is not sustainable for any transit operation,” she said.

Recognizing the need for a new facility, district staff completed an analysis of available parcels in the county. They found the county-owned 8-acre site off U.S. 40, which Rodriguez said was always intended for transit use, and determined it was the right fit.

The project is just moving out of its initial phase with design planning underway, and now the district is moving toward the engineering stages.

While the maintenance facility and bus garage, which will house 24 full-size buses, are important parts of the project, staff are also excited about the possibility of including nine employee housing units on the second floor of the administration building. Kim Carson, the High Valley board president and a former Summit County Council member, told the Planning Commission that the apartments would aid in the district’s recruitment and retention efforts.

Rodriguez anticipates they’ll break ground at the end of March and begin occupying the maintenance facility by December. The district currently employs five full-time mechanics and believes that number will increase once the project is finished. The project’s next phase includes solar energy, housing and the potential for additional storage.

The entire campus construction is estimated to cost $22 million, and the cost of the bus garage alone is expected to be $9 million. Rodriguez said the high price tag is the result of a lot of groundwork and planning because there’s nothing currently on the land.

The Utah Department of Transportation has pledged $7 million for the project, and district staff are seeking a one-time payment from the Utah Legislature to help fund construction. They’ve also applied for a federal grant to cover the total cost with plans to pursue other opportunities in the future, according to Rodriguez.

The High Valley Transit board of trustees also approved borrowing up to $18 million against sales tax revenue bonds to pay for the project on its own, if necessary, on Thursday. That step will go for a public hearing on March 24.

“This gives us the flexibility if there are no other sources of funding,” Rodriguez said. “It’s always been in the plan to have a 50-year facility. It’s critical to our success — the timeline has been compressed but that doesn’t change our goals.”