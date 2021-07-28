6-year-old girl dies after crash on Interstate 80





A 6-year-old Wyoming girl died after a single-vehicle accident last week on Interstate 80, according to a report from the Utah Highway Patrol . The driver of the SUV in which the girl was riding told authorities they fell asleep at the wheel.

There were two other occupants of the vehicle who suffered serious injuries in the crash, one of whom was flown by helicopter to a Salt Lake City-area hospital, according to the report.

The girl was the only person to die in the accident, according to Sgt. Cameron Roden, a UHP spokesperson.

The accident occurred just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, in Summit County a few miles west of the Wyoming state line.

There were six people driving toward Wyoming in the 2005 Chevrolet SUV, three of whom were not wearing seatbelts, according to the report. Those three, including the girl, suffered the most serious injuries.

A few miles past Echo, near milepost 190, the interstate bends to the right. The driver, who told Highway Patrol troopers they fell asleep, failed to turn the vehicle to match the road, and the SUV drifted off the roadway into the median on the left.

The driver overcorrected, according to the report, causing the vehicle to roll several times.

An ambulance took the girl to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The report indicates the UHP’s Major Case Investigation Team was assisting with the investigation.

Roden said that investigators did not suspect that speed or impairment related to drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

“They felt that fatigue was the major contributing factor,” he said.

Roden said on Monday that no citations had been issued and that UHP would consult with the Summit County Attorney’s Office to determine if any would be warranted.