A Coalville man assaults his neighbor after dog killed

A Coalville man allegedly assaulted his neighbor after his Chihuahua was attacked and killed by the man's black Labrador mix, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Dispatch received a call from the neighbor at 4:44 p.m. on Sunday, a report from the Sheriff's Office states.

Lt. Andrew Wright, with the Sheriff's Office, said the owner of the Labrador, a 25-year-old man, was working in his yard when his dog attacked the Chihuahua. He said it was unclear whose yard the attack occurred in.

"Once the dogs were separated, the owner of the Chihuahua was very upset," he said. "He approached the neighbor and kicked and struck him in the face. Sounds like a neighbor witnessed it and ran out and separated the two men."

The Chihuahua was immediately rushed to the vet, but later died. The owner of the dog, 70, was cited for simple assault and released.

"We know he was upset and, not to justify his actions, but his dog was just killed by another dog," Wright said of the deputy's decision not to take the man into custody. "The last thing the Sheriff's Office wants to do is make it more upsetting.

"Yes, we have to hold people responsible," he added. "But, with something like that, is it really necessary to take someone to jail when we know what the circumstances surrounding the incident were?"

Summit County Animal Control cited the owner of the Labrador for the attack. Officials with Animal Control did not return messages left by press time regarding whether additional measures were taken.