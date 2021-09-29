A deal for the Road Island Diner has been struck

The Road Island Diner, located at the intersection of Weber Canyon Road and S.R. 32, closed in June. A new buyer has the land under contract, but as of Tuesday, the deal hadn’t closed.

A tentative deal has been struck to sell the former Road Island Diner in Oakley, and the property is under contract with a buyer, according to an attorney representing the buyer.

The attorney declined to comment on further details of the plan, saying Tuesday the transaction had not yet closed.

The attraction at the mouth of Weber Canyon can draw second looks from passersby as it was designed to look like a train car and was manufactured in the 1930s.

The Oakley City Council recently discussed boundary issues with the prospective buyer, as the diner encroaches across a lot line onto city-owned land. The transaction’s closing was contingent on the resolution of that issue, according to a city official.

The diner came to Oakley in 2007 after a monthslong journey on the back of a flatbed truck. The restaurant that operated in the building closed in June, citing problems finding workers.

It is unclear whether the diner will be reopened as a restaurant. The previous restaurant operator said an ambitious new owner could use a basement room to host larger gatherings or special events.