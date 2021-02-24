Anaya’s Market is eyeing a new location in the Basin after shutting its doors in Park City

Anaya's Market is hoping to move to Silver Creek Junction, applying to build a larger facility similar to some of its locations on the Wasatch Front.

Park Record file photo

The building that housed Anaya’s Market, a Hispanic grocery store and a favorite lunch spot in Bonanza Park, is one of the first properties planned to be leveled to pave the way for Park City’s proposed arts and culture district.

The humble-looking store shut its doors last fall, after its lease with the city expired, but its owners are hoping for a renaissance in the Snyderville Basin.

The Park City location was one in a larger local grocery chain, with a half-dozen Anaya’s Markets up and down the Wasatch Front, most of which were shinier and much larger than the one in Bonanza Park.

The owners are proposing to bring a larger-scale store to the Snyderville Basin, located farther away from the Park City core, but positioned for easy access from the highway system at the southern end of Silver Creek.

The application requests 20,000 square feet of commercial space split between two buildings positioned behind the Sinclair gas station and truck chain-up area north of Interstate 80 at Silver Creek Junction.

The main building, which would house the grocery store, is listed on the application at 12,200 square feet. Smith’s Market at Kimball Junction, for comparison, is about 65,000 square feet.

Like the former Anaya’s spot, the new store would include a restaurant, but instead of a lunch counter tucked away in a corner, this restaurant is planned to cover 2,500 square feet.

The plans also call for a separate, 7,300-square-foot building the owners plan to lease to another business for retail or office space.

The application is slated to come to the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission for the first time in early March, with a public hearing expected about a month later.

The early hurdles for the plan include combining two lots and navigating setback restrictions on the land, with regulations requiring buildings to be established a certain distance from both the Utah Department of Transportation right-of-way, as well from wetlands on the site.

Cameron Duncan, the project manager for the engineering firm hired to design the store, said the plans include a 10-foot-wide active transportation trail along the eastern edge of the property, the result of consultation with the Snyderville Basin Recreation District.

The plans also include three affordable housing units placed on top of the larger building, and eight housing units located on top of the retail space.

The land is zoned as “community commercial,” which allows for the commercial uses the plan seeks if it obtains a low impact permit. Ironically, the residential uses, which were included at the suggestion of county officials after the success of a similar arrangement for the Whole Foods grocery store in Kimball Junction, would require a conditional use permit, which is slightly more difficult to obtain.

Anaya’s Market opened its Park City location in the mid-2000s in a low-slung building just off of Bonanza Drive. It is one of several businesses that have had to relocate or shut their doors after Park City purchased the 5.25-acre site that stretches southwest from the intersection of Kearns Boulevard and Bonanza Drive to be used for future city projects.

City officials have identified the land as a potential site for affordable housing and transit facilities.

Silver Creek Junction appears likely to be a site of rapid growth in the near future, as the Summit County-approved Silver Creek Village constructs 1,300 residences southeast of the interchange, and the county is weighing pending applications for commercial development just south of that.

It is also set to weigh an application for a 400-unit apartment complex on the southwest quadrant of the interchange, and is planning to build facilities of its own in the vicinity, possibly combined with a commercial or mixed-use project.