Arizona man killed in eastern Summit County crash

Courtesy of the Summit County Sheriff's Office



A man was killed in eastern Summit County on Thursday after his truck crashed into a power pole, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

Summit County Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said an individual called Summit County Dispatch around 7:13 p.m. about a Ford Ranger that had crashed into the pole near Wasatch Road, just off Interstate 80 around mile marker 192. The caller likely came across the accident while driving down the road, Wright said, and they reported a person inside the vehicle who didn’t appear to be breathing.

Deputies said the truck appears to have lost control on the dirt roadway and slid sideways into a power pole that hit the driver’s side before rolling over, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The driver and sole occupant, a 64-year-old Arizona man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Wright said there were no witnesses to the crash, and its cause remains under investigation. Several possibilities that could have contributed include a medical emergency, possible wildlife crossing or impairment from drugs or alcohol. The Sheriff’s Office is awaiting autopsy and toxicology results.

The man’s name has not yet been released as deputies wait for his next of kin to be notified. The Sheriff’s Office gives their condolences to the man’s family, Wright said.