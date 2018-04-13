As Summit County changes, farmers and ranchers persevere to keep lifestyle alive
April 13, 2018
Summit County's agricultural industry is steeped in history and familial ties, with the east end of the county still maintaining a predominantly agricultural-based community.
But, everything from market forces to population growth and development are threatening the rural atmosphere and making it more difficult to sustain a living the way previous generations did. Many ranchers also cite a lack of understanding from those on the West Side and a "Park City influence" as endangering their way of life.
John Blazzard, a Kamas cattle farmer, said Summit County's growth could eventually be detrimental to those who continue to work the land. He's already seen it take a toll on the Kamas Valley, as the amount of land farms and ranches operate on has significantly decreased over the years.
The Park Record explores the history of the industry in Summit County and the challenges that farmers and ranchers face today amid a changing society.
