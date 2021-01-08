Avalanche reportedly hits Dutch Draw

Emergency personnel responded Friday morning for a report of a man buried by an avalanche in the Dutch Draw area of the backcountry, just outside the Park City Mountain Resort boundary.

Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

Summit County emergency personnel responded to an easily accessible but dangerous backcountry skiing spot Friday morning for a report of a man buried by an avalanche, according to multiple social media posts by area officials.

“Teams are working to make the area safe so they can begin search efforts,” Sheriff Justin Martinez posted on Twitter around 1:15 p.m. “Based on firsthand witness information, we believe one adult male has been buried in the avalanche. The avalanche occurred in the Dutch Draw area of the backcountry.”

Dutch Draw is located just outside the access gate at the top of the Ninety Nine 90 lift on the Canyons Village side of Park City Mountain Resort.

The Park City Fire Department on Friday morning said it had responded to a reported avalanche in Dutch Draw. The district also indicated Summit County Search and Rescue and the Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded, and the Facebook post included photos of a medical helicopter.

Emergency personnel, including a medical helicopter, arrived Friday morning to the scene of a reported avalanche in Dutch Draw.

Courtesy of the Park City Fire District

Dutch Draw can be seen from chairlifts at PCMR and often boasts tracks that make it appear that others have skied it safely, enticing people who may not have experience traveling in the backcountry.

Its accessibility belies its deadly past.

Last year, a 45-year-old man died while snowboarding alone in the area, which was also the site of avalanche-related fatalities in 2012 and 2005, according to the Utah Avalanche Center.

The center advised that avalanche danger in much of Utah was “considerable” on Friday, a rating that indicated dangerous avalanche conditions and that human-caused avalanches were likely.

Officials fear this winter will be a dangerous one as many users travel in the backcountry for the first time.

According to the Utah Avalanche Center, there have not been any avalanche fatalities in Utah this season.