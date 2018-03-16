Ballot for November General Election set in Summit County

The ballot for the Summit County government positions up for election in November is set now that the filing window to declare as a candidate has closed.

No challengers filed to enter the fray against the incumbents before the Thursday deadline, leaving the county races uncontested. Two seats on the Summit County Council, as well as four department head roles, including sheriff, were up for grabs.

Summit County Councilors Chris Robinson and Glenn Wright declared their candidacy, along with Sheriff Justin Martinez, County Attorney Margaret Olson, Clerk Kent Jones and Auditor Michael Howard, on the first day the filing window was open.

"The November ballot will be just as it looks now," Jones said.

Once the filing widow closes, no one can file for one of the positions other than as a write-in candidate. Write-in candidates have 65 days before the November election to file with the Clerk's Office to be considered a legitimate candidate.

The opportunity to file paperwork to gain a spot on the ballot through gathering signatures also closed on Thursday. The new signature-gathering route allows candidates to bypass party conventions and caucuses.

Jones said a couple people collected the paperwork, but never turned it in, including former County Council member Tal Adair. In early January, Adair announced his bid for the Utah Senate seat Kevin Van Tassell currently holds. Van Tassell announced he would not be seeking a fourth term for the District 26 seat in December.

Adair had said he wanted to bring representation from the West Side of the district to the seat. District 26 covers swaths of Daggett, Duchesne, Uintah, Wasatch and Summit counties. It stretches from the Colorado and Wyoming borders to Pinebrook. He was not available for comment.

Parkites Jack Rubin, Eileen Gallagher and Cathy Callow-Heusser filed to run for the seat, along with Brian K. Gorum, Ronald Winterton, Pat Vaughn, and Alisa Ellis.

Rep. Tim Quinn, R-Heber, who occupies the House District 54 seat, filed for reelection, while Park City Democrats Meaghan Miller and Roberto M. Lopez will also be candidates for the seat.

Rep. Logan Wilde (R-Croydon) will mount a campaign to retain the House District 54 seat, while Park City resident and Democrat Christopher Neville is also vying for the position.

Senate District 26 candidates and the two Democratic candidates for House District 54 will face each other at the upcoming state conventions in the hopes of earning enough delegate support to win their party's nomination and bypass the primary elections. The Utah Republican Party State Convention is scheduled to be held on April 21, followed by the Democratic Party State Convention on April 28 at the Salt Palace in Salt Lake City. The candidates will look to win delegates at county caucuses on Tuesday.

Kevin J. Orgill, of Upton, joined Vern Williams, of Wanship, in filing to run for the North Summit Board of Education. Steven Hardman, Hoyt Atkinson, Debra Blazzard and Stacy L. Maxfield are running for the South Summit Board of Education, while Park City residents Anne Peters, Kara Hendrickson, Erin Grady and Vicky Fitlow are seeking the open positions on the Park City Board of Education. Two school board positions will be up for election for both the North Summit and South Summit school districts. Three seats will be on the ballot for the Park City School District.

Logan resident Eric Eliason of the United Utah Party, Democrat Lee Castillo of Layton, Bountiful Democrat Kurt Weiland, South Jordan resident Adam Davis of the Green Party, and Republicans and Layton residents Chadwick H. Fairbanks III and Kevin Probasco, are challenging U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop for the 1st Congressional District seat, which covers Summit County. The U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Orrin Hatch will also be decided this year. Nineteen candidates filed to run for the seat, including Mitt Romney.