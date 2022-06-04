Ballots for June 28 Utah primary election to be mailed next week

In-person voting for the June 28 primary election will occur at Coalville City Hall, the Marsac Building, and the Kimball Junction and Kamas branches of the Summit County Library. Eligible voters can cast their ballot at the location of their choosing.



Ballots for the primary election will be mailed on Tuesday and could start arriving in mailboxes later next week, according to Summit County officials.

The June 28 contests include a closed GOP primary election and a nonpartisan primary for two school board positions. This means only registered Republicans and those living in certain portions of the school districts will receive a ballot, said Evelyn Furse, the county clerk.

Furse anticipates an average turnout for this year’s primary election, but it varies year to year. With no Democratic primary, she said, sometimes “people get out of practice” but high-profile federal races and competition for state office could increase participation.

“I imagine that will cause more people to be aware of their option to vote,” Furse said.

There are six races on the ballot in Summit County, though they will differ for each address. The candidates running for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate include Becky Edwards, Ally Isom and Sen. Mike Lee. The GOP contestants seeking the nomination in U.S. House District 1 are Rep. Blake Moore, Tina Cannon and Andrew Badger. Rep. John Curtis and Christopher Herrod are running against each other for the nomination in U.S. House District 3. Rep. Kera Birkeland and Raelene Blocker are on the GOP ballot for District 4 of the Utah House of Representatives.

Residents in certain precincts of the South Summit School District and the Park City School District will also cast their votes for school board. Running for South Summit School Board District 5 are Jerry Parker, Olivia Gunnerson and Troy Beckstead. Mandy Pomeroy, Josh Mann and Meredith Reed are the candidates running for Park City School Board District 4.

Furse said most voters participating in the primary election choose to vote by mail and ballots will be sent out around June 7. They could arrive later that week. While all valid votes will be counted, Furse said she prefers dropping a completed ballot in a drop box because it avoids using the postal system, which can take more time to process.

There will be 10 drop-box locations throughout Summit County, including Francis City Hall, the Summit County Library branches in Coalville, Kamas and Kimball Junction, the Marsac Building, The Market at Park City, Oakley City Hall, the Fresh Market in Jeremy Ranch, Henefer Town Hall and People’s Health Clinic at Quinn’s Junction. Ballots can be dropped in the drop boxes on or before 8 p.m. on June 28. All locations close at 8 p.m.. on the day of the primary.

People who wish to vote early can do so from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Thursday, June 23 and Saturday, June 25 as well as Monday, June 27. Early voting locations are at the Summit County Courthouse in the clerk’s office and the Summit County Library in Kimball Junction.

People who prefer the traditional approach will be able to cast their vote from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. In-person voting will occur at Coalville City Hall, the Marsac Building, and the Kimball Junction and Kamas locations of the Summit County Library. Eligible voters can cast their ballot at the location of their choosing.

Ballots sent by mail must be postmarked no later than June 27. Furse advises voters to pay attention to the pick-up time at mailboxes to ensure their ballot will be retrieved on time or to hand deliver it to the post office.

The county clerk’s office is also willing to walk voters who are concerned about election security through its process. Furse said many of the stories covered in the media about election fraud haven’t occurred in Utah and the state has used mail-in voting for longer than most. She affirmed her office only counts authentic ballots and that the machines aren’t connected to the internet.

The public is also invited to attend a logic and accuracy test that demonstrates how the tabulating equipment of voting devices will be used in the primary election. The presentation involves running a deck of test ballots with different votes cast to ensure the machines are programmed correctly and reflect voters’ intentions. The event is scheduled for 10 a.m. on June 9.

“For those that are concerned, the logic and accuracy test is a good opportunity to see what we do ahead of time,” Furse said.

She wants the public to know that if there are any concerns or questions, the clerk’s office is ready to help. There are options to help make voting more accessible like using a machine that reads the ballot aloud for those who may struggle to see or a ballot marker device for those who experience challenges filling in the bubbles. There is also an app called VOATZ that helps people who are temporarily or permanently disabled vote.

Eligible individuals who are not yet registered to vote have until June 17 to mail a completed voter-registration form to participate in the primary election. Call 435-336-3040 or email elections@summitcounty.org for additional information.