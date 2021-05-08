Bicyclist hit, killed by truck in Summit County

A bicyclist died in Summit County on Friday after being hit by a pickup truck, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, a 72-year-old woman from Salt Lake County, was riding on West Hoytsville road at approximately 10:20 a.m. when the truck, which was pulling a trailer, struck her, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She died at the scene.

The driver told authorities he was driving at low speed while pulling into the driveway of a home and did not see the woman.

The woman was with her husband, who was riding on a separate bicycle. He crashed to avoid the truck and suffered minor injuries. Both bicyclists were wearing helmets.

The driver, a 67-year-old Summit County man, was cited for failure to yield.

Authorities did not release the woman’s name.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office in a news release reminded drivers to be aware of other users on the road.

“As the weather continues to get warmer, we remind motorists to pay extra attention and watch for cyclists and motorcycles,” the Sheriff’s Office said.