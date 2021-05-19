Bike share launches
Summit Bike Share is back for the season, with its May 1 launch date the earliest in the program’s history, according to Summit County.
The e-bike public transportation system started in 2017 and has grown to include 190 bikes and 20 stations scattered across the Snyderville Basin. The most popular sites are in Kimball Junction, across from Fresh Market and at the Old Town Transit Center, according to the program’s website.
A mobile app shows how many bikes are available at each stop. Rides cost $3 for 30 minutes, $96.44 for a resident annual pass or $32.15 for a monthly pass.
Riders have already logged nearly 5,000 miles in 1,400 rides, according to the program’s website.
