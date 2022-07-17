Blaze in Wanship contained, 40 acres burned (updated)

A structure fire that spread onto surrounding land on Sunday afternoon forced evacuations on the East Side. Named the Wanship Fire, an estimated 40 acres had burned, according to Summit County officials.

Courtesy of Summit County

The Wanship Fire was 100% contained early Monday morning after firefighters battled the large blaze that burned an estimated 40 acres.

A barn with someone living inside on Old Lincoln Highway was reported on fire around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The North Summit Fire District was paged to the scene from its Coalville fire station – the Wanship fire station is not yet staffed – and arrived around 30 minutes later, according to North Summit Fire District Chief Ben Nielson.

Nielson said the structure was fully engulfed when the fire engine arrived. The Park City Fire District, and, later, the South Summit Fire District were called to assist in battling the blaze.

“We had a great response from the local fire stations,” Nielson said. “It really helped.”

As the barn burned, the fire began to spread onto nearby land and residents near 30042 Old Lincoln Highway were ordered to leave. A temporary shelter opened at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Wanship. The evacuation order was lifted around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Courtesy of Summit County

Firefighters successfully defended about 12 homes from the flames as high winds caused it to spread. Nielson said crews quickly contained the original blaze and shifted focus to the burning grass. Once the wildfire was extinguished, firefighters returned to the structure fire. Some homes in the area sustained heat damage, but only the barn burned.

Nielson said the Wanship fire engine was completely drained of water during the battle, which meant water had to be shuttled in.

Fire crews were released from the scene around 5 a.m. on Monday but were called back a half-hour later when a flare up occurred. Nielson said there haven’t been any since then. Firefighters planned to continue to watch the site throughout the day.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.