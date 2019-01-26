California man charged in Summit County with human smuggling
January 26, 2019
An officer with the Department of Homeland Security arrested a man in Summit County on Jan. 19 after, prosecutors allege, the officer found eight immigrants hiding in the man's vehicle during a traffic stop.
Rolando Gomez-Gomez, 33, of Los Angeles, was charged in Summit County's 3rd District Court on Jan. 22 with human smuggling, a third-degree felony; providing false personal information to a peace officer, a class C misdemeanor; and speeding.
A probable cause statement shows that a task force officer with the Homeland Security Investigations Criminal Interdiction Team stopped Gomez-Gomez's vehicle while it was traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in Summit County. The officer said the vehicle was traveling 78 mph in a 70-mph zone and swerving.
Court documents state that, when the officer stopped the vehicle, he noticed eight men "attempting to hide." Gomez-Gomez initially gave the officer a false identification card with a different name, claiming he did not know his passengers, according to the charges. The officer's search of a federal database revealed his true identity and that he had been stopped several times for smuggling.
Prosecutors allege the men in the vehicle told law enforcement they had paid Gomez-Gomez to take them to other states, including Nebraska and New Jersey. Gomez-Gomez later allegedly admitted to transporting the men for money and taking other immigrants on trips throughout the country on other occasions.
As of Thursday, Gomez-Gomez was in custody at the Summit County Jail. He was being held on an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement hold.
Trending In: Summit County
- Sheriff’s report: Tanger Outlet store robbed
- Summit County Health Department’s contract with Valley Behavioral Health under scrutiny
- CONNECT Summit County looks for new executive director
- Transit touted as best way to get around Summit County during Sundance Film Festival
- Basin planning panel introduced to Kimball Junction plan
Trending Sitewide
- Sundance kicks off with unexpected remarks from Robert Redford, emphasis on diversity
- What to do this weekend in Park City: Sundance and Slamdance roll out red carpet
- Sundance cop calls: missing swag, bathroom bodyguard, communist yell
- Three Summit County men charged for alleged involvement in Fashion Place mall shooting
- Sundance film: Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson navigate feminism’s waves in ‘Late Night’